Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medical Readiness & Training Command Jacksonville win CNO Safety Award

Photo By Yan Kennon | Manny Delacruz, a safety specialist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, assists a sailor with fitting an N95 respirator. NH Jacksonville and Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville won the Chief of Naval Operation's Award for Achievement in Ashore Safety (large non-industrial command) for Fiscal Year 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville won the Chief of Naval Operation’s Award for Achievement in Ashore Safety (large non-industrial command) for Fiscal Year 2019.



“Safety is our number one focus each day, for patients and staff,” said Capt. Matthew Case, Naval Hospital Jacksonville commander and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville commanding officer. “As a medical command, we treasure our recognition as a leader in safety — including patient safety.”



The award is given for significant contributions to Navy safety and occupational health. Winning commands excelled in their implementation of the safety management system, achievements in high velocity learning (and other initiatives to reduce mishap trends and costs), and in demonstrating strong safety leadership. Winners were also innovative and enthusiastic in promoting safety and a safety culture.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville recognizes safety as a core value, and has created innovative programs to enhance its robust culture of safety — including patient safety — on its journey to becoming a high reliability organization.



The concept of high reliability was initially developed in high-risk industries, such as aviation and nuclear power. High reliability organizations operate in complex, high-hazard settings for extended periods without serious accidents or catastrophic failures. They work to create an environment in which potential problems are anticipated, detected, and responded to early.



In healthcare, the foundation of high reliability includes: leadership commitment to zero-harm goals, a positive culture of patient safety, and robust process improvement processes.



“Safety programs succeed based in large part on the tone set by senior leaders, in words and actions,” observed Don Draper, safety manager.

“When safety is important to the commander, it’s important to staff at every level.”



Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s six facilities use numerous tactics to maintain a high level of safety. This includes:

• a daily safety brief (15 minutes each morning with leaders and front-line staff across six locations, to review potential patient safety issues in the past 24 hours, anticipate any issues in the next 24 hours, review steps taken on previous issues, and review resources to correct new issues);

• TeamSTEPPS® (an evidence-based set of teamwork tools, aimed at optimizing patient outcomes);

• 4 Disciplines of Execution® (4DX, a bottom-up approach to executing strategies);

• leadership engagement (including leadership rounds and a commanding officer’s policy statement);

• Environment of Care Committee and Safety and Occupational Health Council (focused on minimizing risks, monitoring safety metrics, and making recommendations);

• employee involvement and notification (including “early warning system” patient safety reports, safety reports, and good catch awards);

• safety program evaluations and hazard analysis (inspections, evaluations, and surveys), with a positive trend in hazard abatement;

• hazardous materials labeling (with a unique identifier that corresponds to the Safety Data Sheet and department inventory);

• a motorcycle safety program (including a “blessing of the bikes” ceremony);

• a safety awards program (to recognize team safety efforts in large and small departments); and

• centralized technical management of occupational safety and health, industrial hygiene, and occupational medicine at all six command locations.



Two shore unit winners will be forwarded as nominees for the Secretary of the Navy’s Safety Excellence Award.



Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver quality health care, in an integrated system of readiness and health. NH Jacksonville includes five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. It serves 163,000 active-duty, active-duty family members, and retired service members, including 75,000 patients who are enrolled with a primary care manager. NMRTC Jacksonville ensures warfighters’ medical readiness to deploy and clinicians’ readiness to save lives. NMRTC Jacksonville includes five units across Florida and Georgia. To find out more, visit www.tricare.mil/MTF/jacksonville.