Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fishing Creek Recreation Area closing for roadway repair

    Fishing Creek Recreation Area closing for roadway repair

    Courtesy Photo | SOMERSET, Ky. (April 28, 2020) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District...... read more read more

    SOMERSET, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2020

    Story by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    SOMERSET, Ky. (April 28, 2020) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Fishing Creek Recreation Area at Lake Cumberland is closing May 1 due to roadway repairs. Officials estimate the area will reopen May 20. During this time the boat ramp, day-use area, and campground will be unavailable.

    Nearby boat ramps include Lee’s Ford Marina, David H. Godby Boat Ramp off Slate Branch Road, and Pulaski County Park.

    The road construction at Fishing Creek Recreation Area will lead to positive improvements that will better serve the public. For additional information, please contact the Lake Cumberland Natural Resource Management Office at 606-679-6337.

    The Corps of Engineers plan to complete roadway repairs in time for Memorial Day weekend. Guidelines from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters and the CDC regarding the COVID-19 pandemic may also impact opening dates.

    (The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Lake Cumberland on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/lakecumberland.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2020
    Date Posted: 04.28.2020 15:12
    Story ID: 368708
    Location: SOMERSET, KY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fishing Creek Recreation Area closing for roadway repair, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Kentucky
    Corps of Engineers
    Somerset
    Nashville District
    Lake Cumberland
    Road Repair
    Roadway Closure
    Fishing Creek Recreation Area

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT