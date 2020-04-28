Fishing Creek Recreation Area closing for roadway repair

Courtesy Photo | SOMERSET, Ky. (April 28, 2020) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SOMERSET, Ky. (April 28, 2020) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Fishing Creek Recreation Area at the Lake Cumberland is closing May 1 due to roadway repairs. Officials estimate the area will reopen May 20. During this time the boat ramp, day-use area, and campground will be unavailable. (USACE Photo by Brian Hensley) see less | View Image Page

SOMERSET, Ky. (April 28, 2020) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces Fishing Creek Recreation Area at Lake Cumberland is closing May 1 due to roadway repairs. Officials estimate the area will reopen May 20. During this time the boat ramp, day-use area, and campground will be unavailable.



Nearby boat ramps include Lee’s Ford Marina, David H. Godby Boat Ramp off Slate Branch Road, and Pulaski County Park.



The road construction at Fishing Creek Recreation Area will lead to positive improvements that will better serve the public. For additional information, please contact the Lake Cumberland Natural Resource Management Office at 606-679-6337.



The Corps of Engineers plan to complete roadway repairs in time for Memorial Day weekend. Guidelines from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters and the CDC regarding the COVID-19 pandemic may also impact opening dates.



