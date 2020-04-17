Naval Safety Center Lessons Learned Division Wins Navy League Safety Award

NORFOLK (April 17, 2020) -- Mr. Christopher Rew and Mr. David Deuel from Naval Safety Center’s (NAVSAFECEN) Lessons Learned Division have been awarded the Navy League of the United States’ Adm. Vern Clark and Gen. James L. Jones Safety Award for fiscal year (FY) 2019.

The annual award recognizes innovative safety efforts of individuals, units or organizations that have reduced fatalities and mishaps among Department of Navy Sailors, Marines and civilians and have significantly improved the Navy and Marine Corps safety culture.



“Our honorees exemplify a culture of safety through their commitment to a vision that decreases mishaps and fatalities for our Navy and Marine Corps,” said Mike Stevens, executive director of the Navy League of the United States and retired 13th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy.



NAVSAFECEN’s Lessons Learned Division collects, analyzes and shares findings from mishaps, hazards, assessments and other fleet engagements. Its lessons learned and sanitized safety investigation products are distributed electronically to Navy and Marine Corps safety professionals around the world. The goal is to prevent mishaps, preserve combat readiness, save lives and improve mission readiness across the force.



NAVSAFECEN’s commander is pleased to see the Lessons Learned Division recognized Navy-wide.

“What Chris and Dave have done to ensure the widest dissemination of safety lessons learned has far exceeded our expectations,” said Commander, Naval Safety Center, Rear Adm. Mark Leavitt. “Their easy to read publications have put the focus squarely on the importance of being safe and reporting safety lessons to others, so we don’t repeat mistakes.”



Lessons Learned Division Manager Chris Rew was a bit surprised and humbled by the recognition.

“To even think we contributed to Navy and Marine Corps safety, much less made a difference across the fleet, that’s just incredible,” Rew said.



Rew and Lessons Learned Coordinator David Deuel published 27 Lessons Learned and 24 sanitized safety investigation reports during FY 2019. Their products have what they like to call a light touch – articles written to appeal to a wide audience and across historically stove-piped community boundaries.



“We try to make the reader more apt to use it in training by making it fun to read. We want people to read them,” Deuel said. “We want to reach the Sailors on the deckplates and the Marines on the ground. That’s our goal.”



The Lessons Learned Division’s products strongly echo NAVSAFECEN’s mission to preserve warfighting capability and combat lethality by identifying hazards and reducing risks to people and resources as well as aligning with NAVSAFECEN’s fourth pillar of the Navy Safety Management System -- safety promotion.



During FY 2019, the Lessons Learned Division improved the outreach and communication of hazards, risk mitigation strategies and safety awareness across the entire Navy and Marine Corps. Lessons Learned and SSIRs are routinely used to brief the Commander, Fleet Forces Command and other Type Commanders (TYCOMS) about vital safety topics, and they have even been shared with the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy and U. S. Army’s Combat Readiness Center.



In gathering data and publishing the analyses, Rew and Deuel treat others as they would want to be treated. The resulting smooth flow of information into and out of the Lessons Learned Division has resulted in work that has been read and praised from operational unit safety officers to the Chief of Naval Operations. The Director of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) in the office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Safety) said their work “has made the Naval Safety Center relevant again.” The Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations and Environment) includes NAVSAFECEN’s Lessons Learned and sanitized safety investigation reports in its weekly activity reports.



Additional winners of this year’s award are Merrill E. Dickinson Jr., Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany; the U.S. Marine Corps' 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendelton, California; and Naval Base Kitsap, Washington.

The annual award recognizes innovative safety efforts of individuals, units or organizations that have reduced fatalities and mishaps among Department of Navy Sailors, Marines and civilians and have significantly improved the Navy and Marine Corps safety culture.



“Our honorees exemplify a culture of safety through their commitment to a vision that decreases mishaps and fatalities for our Navy and Marine Corps,” said Mike Stevens, executive director of the Navy League of the United States and retired 13th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy.



NAVSAFECEN’s Lessons Learned Division collects, analyzes and shares findings from mishaps, hazards, assessments and other fleet engagements. Its lessons learned and sanitized safety investigation products are distributed electronically to Navy and Marine Corps safety professionals around the world. The goal is to prevent mishaps, preserve combat readiness, save lives and improve mission readiness across the force.



NAVSAFECEN’s commander is pleased to see the Lessons Learned Division recognized Navy-wide.

“What Chris and Dave have done to ensure the widest dissemination of safety lessons learned has far exceeded our expectations,” said Commander, Naval Safety Center, Rear Adm. Mark Leavitt. “Their easy to read publications have put the focus squarely on the importance of being safe and reporting safety lessons to others, so we don’t repeat mistakes.”



Lessons Learned Division Manager Chris Rew was a bit surprised and humbled by the recognition.

“To even think we contributed to Navy and Marine Corps safety, much less made a difference across the fleet, that’s just incredible,” Rew said.



Rew and Lessons Learned Coordinator David Deuel published 27 Lessons Learned and 24 sanitized safety investigation reports during FY 2019. Their products have what they like to call a light touch – articles written to appeal to a wide audience and across historically stove-piped community boundaries.



“We try to make the reader more apt to use it in training by making it fun to read. We want people to read them,” Deuel said. “We want to reach the Sailors on the deckplates and the Marines on the ground. That’s our goal.”



The Lessons Learned Division’s products strongly echo NAVSAFECEN’s mission to preserve warfighting capability and combat lethality by identifying hazards and reducing risks to people and resources as well as aligning with NAVSAFECEN’s fourth pillar of the Navy Safety Management System -- safety promotion.



During FY 2019, the Lessons Learned Division improved the outreach and communication of hazards, risk mitigation strategies and safety awareness across the entire Navy and Marine Corps. Lessons Learned and SSIRs are routinely used to brief the Commander, Fleet Forces Command and other Type Commanders (TYCOMS) about vital safety topics, and they have even been shared with the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy and U. S. Army’s Combat Readiness Center.



In gathering data and publishing the analyses, Rew and Deuel treat others as they would want to be treated. The resulting smooth flow of information into and out of the Lessons Learned Division has resulted in work that has been read and praised from operational unit safety officers to the Chief of Naval Operations. The Director of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) in the office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Safety) said their work “has made the Naval Safety Center relevant again.” The Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations and Environment) includes NAVSAFECEN’s Lessons Learned and sanitized safety investigation reports in its weekly activity reports.



Additional winners of this year’s award are Merrill E. Dickinson Jr., Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany; the U.S. Marine Corps' 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendelton, California; and Naval Base Kitsap, Washington.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2020 Date Posted: 04.28.2020 11:33 Story ID: 368669 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA BEACH, NEWPORT NEWS, WASHINGTON DC, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Safety Center Lessons Learned Division Wins Navy League Safety Award, by Aaron Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.