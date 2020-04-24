Schriever chaplains to host ‘A Night of Purposeful Painting’

Schriever Airmen will have the opportunity to participate in ‘A Night of Purposeful Painting’ May 1 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, from the comfort of their own homes.



During the call, participants will follow a live painting tutorial simultaneously with 50 other Airmen. The event is free and open to all 50th Mission Support Group, Wing Staff Agency and Schriever clinic Airmen who are active duty military or on active duty orders. However, space is limited and access will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.



Capt. Lauren Hughes, 50th Space Wing chaplain and creator of ‘A Night of Purposeful Painting’ was inspired to organize the event after seeing ‘essential and non-essential memes’ on social media.



“Although many were funny, I began to think about how both groups felt,” she said. “Wearing this uniform and going to work every day gives us a sense of belonging and purpose. So being out of that battle rhythm can cause people to question their self-worth. Whether your work is deemed essential or non-essential, this is a reminder that each and every one of us has a purpose.”



Between April 24 and April 27, those who signed up will receive an email with registration information. The registration will include phone number and address so the vendor can deliver the necessary supplies via contactless delivery, directly to the Airmen’s homes.



On the day of the event, participants will log in to Zoom. Hughes will share a message of hope, and then an instructor will lead the virtual group in painting the picture.



“I’m excited for the opportunity to connect with our amazing Airmen in a relaxed, creative and safe environment,” said Master Sgt. Benjamin Davis, 50th Wing Staff Agency and 50th Mission Support Group first sergeant.



During this time of physical distancing, it’s important Airmen stay connected to one another and maintain their fitness pillars. ‘A Night of Purposeful Painting’ can provide a means for Airmen to do so, as it taps into three of the four Comprehensive Airman Fitness pillars: mental, social and spiritual.



“We were not created to do life alone,” Hughes said. “COVID-19 may have physically separated us, but events like this allow us to remain socially engaged with each other. The Air Force believes that resilient Airmen are spiritually fit Airmen. So, the first five to ten minutes will focus on strengthening the human spirit. With so much uncertainty, my goal is to share a message of hope that brings peace to the participant's heart and soul.”



It’s through events like these Airmen may find strength and unity in trying times.



“I want to thank our amazing chapel team and all our helping agencies for their continued support and outside-the-box thinking during these unprecedented times to continue to take care of our Airmen,” Davis said.

