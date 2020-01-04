Physical distancing: 2nd SOPS hosts digital promotion ceremony

The 2nd Space Operations Squadron hosted a digital promotion ceremony to recognize the accomplishments of the squadron’s Airmen April 1.







The squadron hosted the event digitally to protect the health of its Airmen through physical distancing to defend against COVID-19.







“Being promoted is a huge accomplishment, both professionally and personally, and the promotees deserved to be recognized for their incredible achievements despite the current situation,” said Lt. Col. Stephen Toth, 2nd Space Operations Squadron commander. “Despite being physically distanced from each other right now, it doesn’t mean we need to be socially distant. We saw this as an opportunity to bring the team together and celebrate.”







The 50th Space Wing typically hosts a promotion ceremony at the beginning of each month at the base fitness center to recognize Airmen across the installation. Those ceremonies were postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19. The postponement of base ceremonies inspired the 2nd SOPS leadership to host their own ceremony to recognize their Airmen’s accomplishments.







“Traditions are important, so it is even more important in these uncertain times to reinforce them,” Toth said. “It helps us stay connected to each other, the unit, our purpose, and it reminds us that we still have many things to celebrate despite all the negativity that we are seeing around the world and [in] our country right now.”







The promotion ceremony recognized three Airmen in the squadron:



Maj. Karou Elliot, 2nd SOPS assistant director of operations.



Tech. Sgt. Joseph Wood, 2nd SOPS GPS warfighter collaboration cell flight chief.



Tech. Sgt. Jessica Saldivar, 2nd SOPS training and evaluations flight chief.







“This is a big accomplishment for all of us,” Wood said. “It’s nice to be acknowledged and celebrate this with our family and coworkers. I couldn’t have done this without my 2nd SOPS family."







The ceremony lasted about 35 minutes. Leadership encouraged the nominees to invite their families to join the digital promotion and recognize their accomplishments together.







“Even when things in the world are chaotic, the United States Space Force will find innovative ways to persevere both operationally and relationally,” said Toth. “[COVID-19] can’t stop the 2nd Space Operations Squadron from doing what’s best for our people and our mission.”

