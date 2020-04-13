Schriever Airmen stay resilient despite quarantine

As the quarantine extends and the days seem to drag, Schriever dorm Airmen find ways to stay resilient despite all that is going on in the world.







Among those is Airman 1st Class Billie Fisler, Distributive Mission Operations Center – Space commander’s support staff, who has been quarantined since March 17.







“Despite being quarantined for so long, I’ve taken up new hobbies and started focusing on my mental health,” she said. “I’ve started to cook more, make puzzles and tie-dye.”







At 20 years old, Fisler is the youngest Airman to work in her unit and is currently the only junior enlisted Airman serving in the DMOC-S.







“My leadership has been great,” she said. “They’ve checked up on me periodically to make sure I’m OK. They’ve brought me supplies, like pots and pans, and even puzzles. It’s good to know your leadership cares about you.”







Additionally, Fisler said she’s gone on walks and made frequent calls to her family to make sure they’re healthy.







“My concern is something happening to my family or friends,” she said. “It’s important we practice proper hygiene and follow the safety guidance put out by our leaders, like physical distancing. It’s bigger than the individual at this point - it’s about keeping other people safe.”







While some Airmen, like Fisler, are able to telework full-time, others are not due to mission requirements.







Airman 1st Class Brice Brewington, 4th Space Operations Squadron Extremely High Frequency Satellite systems operator, still reports to duty according to his normal crew rotation.







“It’s critical our mission continues,” he said. “We need to make sure we maintain our space superiority regardless of what’s happening here on Earth.”







However, mission enthusiasm can only do so much. Airmen must practice resilience outside of the workplace to maintain good mental health and morale.







“Life pretty much goes on as normal for me,” Brewington said. “I play video games with my friends, watch movies and go on the occasional run. I really started to notice the restrictions when I couldn’t go out with my friends or hang out without wearing a mask.”







Practicing resilience is more important now more than ever as Gov. Jared Polis has extended Colorado’s stay-at-home order to April 26.







If Airmen require assistance, they should reach out to their supervisor, first sergeant, or call 719-567-HELP to reach out to Schriever helping agencies.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2020 Date Posted: 04.27.2020 17:29 Story ID: 368597 Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Schriever Airmen stay resilient despite quarantine, by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.