Fort Jackson Exchange Connects Recent Basic Training Graduates with Friends, Family During COVID-19 Pandemic

Courtesy Photo | Pvt. Urian Morales poses with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift card his mother, Patricia Morales, purchased for him through My Fort Jackson Soldier, a program for recent Basic Military Training graduates whose families could not attend graduation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FORT JACKSON – Peach Snapple, teriyaki beef jerky and gummy sharks.



Those are the snacks Army Pvt. Urian Morales wanted after finishing eight weeks of Basic Military Training at Fort Jackson, S.C.



“He sent me a letter with a little menu of everything he wanted to get on family day,” said Patricia Morales, Urian’s mother.



A week later, Patricia got word that families could not attend graduation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was heartbroken—but thanks to a new Army & Air Force Exchange Service program, she was able to make sure her son got his treats of choice on his big day.



The program, called My Fort Jackson Soldier, allows spouses, family members and friends to purchase Exchange gift cards for their Soldiers while graduations are temporarily closed to outside visitors. Through the program, each Soldier’s unit sends families a link to purchase gift cards, which the Soldier can pick up from the Fort Jackson Exchange after graduation. In return, the Exchange will snap a picture of their Soldier and send it back to them via email.



The Exchange is the Department of Defense’s oldest and largest exchange. The organization operates nearly 4,000 facilities, including department and convenience stores, restaurants, malls, movie theaters, gas stations, and other specialty retail businesses on military installations in 50 states, four U.S. territories and 33 countries.



“We really wanted to do something special for those family members and Soldiers who can’t connect in person right now,” said the Fort Jackson Exchange’s main store manager, Common Orris. “Their loved ones are still rooting for them. Even though they can’t be together in person, they still have the chance to send their love.”



Orris said response to the program, which was developed in conjunction with Fort Jackson command, has been overwhelming. Twenty-three gift cards were purchased within 24 hours of the program’s launch, and its second run of graduates received 118 gift cards.



“The smiles these Soldiers have coming through the door say it all,” Orris said.



With his gift card, Urian picked up his Snapple, jerky and gummy sharks, along with a hot meal from Arby’s.



Patricia, meanwhile, said she is happy to know her son was taken care of on graduation day—and to finally see his face again after eight long weeks apart.



“It was a huge treat to see that big, clear picture of him,” Patricia said. “That was a very nice feeling. I wasn’t able to be there physically, but I was definitely there spiritually.”