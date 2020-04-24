11th FSS invents curbside pickup during COVID-19

The 11th Force Support Squadron implemented a curbside pickup program at the Joint Base Andrews club, April 20.



To focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19 and practicing safety measures, this program allows food and beverage facilities within FSS the ability to serve food in a safe way for personnel working and living on base.



In order to receive an order, customers need to pick their choices by email no later than 1 p.m., pull up to the curb of the facility from 4 to 6 p.m. and their dinner is quickly delivered to their vehicle. In no time the person is back on the road headed home.



Daily themed set dinner menus such as barbecue, Italian and Asian are available for curbside pickup after work. Each meal includes an entrée, sides and dessert with utensils. The pricing starts with one and for each additional serving there is a discount for up to four meals.



"I am excited about finally being able to kick the program off and the staff have done a tremendous job serving up some great tasting food," said David Barnes, 11th FSS community services flight chief. "I had some of the macaroni and cheese served as a side on Monday and it was out of this world good."



Barnes added, how it was important to provide the utmost care and preventative measures this new service with especially during the pandemic.



"Coordination for the business came through vetted food vendors to ensure a safe environment for employees and managers," said Barnes. "The entire staff worked closely with public health to assure safe food preparation and delivery are being implemented."



Public health and the amenity work close together and walked through the entire process from food preparation to delivery to ensure food safety measures are followed.



"Along with ensuring cleanliness, we as a community service flight were tasked to come up with creative ways to support Andrews' families during this COVID-19 pandemic," explained Kathy Murphy, 11th FSS club events manager. "The team decided to stick to our cooking strengths. We worked very closely with golf course staff to create a menu to highlight both club and smokehouse menus."



As of right now there is no end date in sight. The program was an idea previously looking to be implemented and with enough support will continue into the future.



Interested in placing an order? Email jbacurbsidetogo@gmail.com. Order submissions must include the customer's name, email address, contact number, vehicle description, meal order and desired pickup time.

