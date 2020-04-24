NMOTC, NEMTI Deploys 17 Sailors to Guam

Courtesy Photo | 200420-N-WR252-1181 DEDEDO, Guam (April 24, 2020) Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200420-N-WR252-1181 DEDEDO, Guam (April 24, 2020) Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Operational Training Command’s (NMOTC) detachment, the Navy Expeditionary Medical Training Institute (NEMTI), pose for a photo at the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) at Naval Base Guam. NMOTC has deployed seventeen Sailors to Guam to integrate with EMF under Task Force 75 to provide expanded medical capabilities in support of the DoD's COVID-19 response. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Medicine Operational Training Center (NMOTC) deployed 17 Sailors to Guam in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sailors are all assigned to the Navy Expeditionary Medical Training Institute (NEMTI), a detachment of NMOTC located on Camp Pendleton, Calif., and have been integrated with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) with Commander, Task Force 75 (CTF-75). The EMF will provide expanded medical capabilities in support of the Department of Defense's COVID-19 response and will enable forces to be postured to support Guam and the region if a Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission is requested.



NEMTI is Navy Medicine's elite readiness training institute, for Expeditionary Medical Facilities, Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Systems, Tactical Combat Casualty Care and Marine Corps and Fleet Surgical Teams. NEMTI delivers advanced trauma training, ensuring readiness of medical personnel supporting the warfighter.



The mission of NMOTC is to provide training for operation medicine and aviation survival. It consists of six detachments with training sites all around the country.