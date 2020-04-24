Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMOTC, NEMTI Deploys 17 Sailors to Guam

    200424-N-UX312-0001

    Courtesy Photo | 200420-N-WR252-1181 DEDEDO, Guam (April 24, 2020) Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine...... read more read more

    GUAM

    04.24.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Herbst 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Center

    The Navy Medicine Operational Training Center (NMOTC) deployed 17 Sailors to Guam in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sailors are all assigned to the Navy Expeditionary Medical Training Institute (NEMTI), a detachment of NMOTC located on Camp Pendleton, Calif., and have been integrated with the Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) with Commander, Task Force 75 (CTF-75). The EMF will provide expanded medical capabilities in support of the Department of Defense's COVID-19 response and will enable forces to be postured to support Guam and the region if a Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission is requested.

    NEMTI is Navy Medicine's elite readiness training institute, for Expeditionary Medical Facilities, Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical Systems, Tactical Combat Casualty Care and Marine Corps and Fleet Surgical Teams. NEMTI delivers advanced trauma training, ensuring readiness of medical personnel supporting the warfighter.

    The mission of NMOTC is to provide training for operation medicine and aviation survival. It consists of six detachments with training sites all around the country.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2020
    Date Posted: 04.24.2020 13:13
    Story ID: 368407
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMOTC, NEMTI Deploys 17 Sailors to Guam, by PO2 Matthew Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    EMF
    NEMTI
    CTF75
    NMOTC
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT