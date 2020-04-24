JTF-CS supports COVID-19 operations in New York, New Jersey

Joint Task Force-Civil Support on Fort Eustis sent approximately 30 people to New York and New Jersey to conduct command and control operations of the task force providing Title-10 medical support in the COVID-19 pandemic response.



There are more than 2,500 medical professionals in Task Force New York/New Jersey. This includes mostly doctors, nurses and medical administrative personnel, from across the country who work to help ease the burden on the New York and New Jersey hospital systems. The task force is responsible for providing medical support to field hospitals at the Javits New York Medical Station and Edison Field Medical Station in New Jersey, and will soon expand support to the newly-established field hospital at the Atlantic City Conference Center. The task force also provides medical staff support at 10 New York City and three New Jersey hospitals, and provides mortuary affairs support in New York.



“We took necessary equipment to run command and control of hospital operations and for the force health protection of our personnel,” said Mr. Michael "Casey" Collins, TF NY/NJ deputy commander. “Other units involved also brought additional equipment from personnel protective equipment to portable intensive care units to conduct hospital operations. The pandemic response is a joint effort between local, state, federal and DoD agencies who all contribute supplies and equipment to help flatten the curve.”



In addition to the men, women and equipment sent to support the operations in New York and New Jersey, there are still more than 110 people at Fort Eustis who are playing their part to combat COVID-19.



“The remaining 110 people who are part of the TF-NY/NJ team at Fort Eustis are doing the heavy lifting,” Collins said. “They provide nearly all of the information, planning, and briefing support to make sure the right people and supplies get to the right places. Our entire command is part of the combined effort to help relieve the overburdened hospital systems in New York and New Jersey and play an essential role in the response efforts in FEMA Region II. We are providing this assistance in support of U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Army North at the request of FEMA, the lead federal agency.”



The Javits New York Medical Station, built in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the 44th Medical Brigade, is now the largest operating DoD hospital in the nation, and is the 10th biggest in patient size out of 55 New York City hospitals. As of April 22, JNYMS had treated more than 1,060 patients. During the peak times, approximately 320-340 patients received care at the medical station on a daily basis.



"It’s remarkable to see our service men and women from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps come together to flatten the curve,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bill Hall, TF-NY/NJ. “Some of our team had worked together on other missions, however, the majority of our warriors are new to this team. Our deployment and employment timelines were incredibly short and their work has been physically and emotionally demanding. I’ve been very pleased with the performance of our team. I would tell you the city of New York is very appreciative of that and the level of care they are providing."

