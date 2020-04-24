Jordan Civil Affairs team leads a partnered effort to Keep Kids Warm

Photo By Staff Sgt. Steven Colvin | A Jordanian Civil Military member hands winter clothing to school children in Safawi,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Steven Colvin | A Jordanian Civil Military member hands winter clothing to school children in Safawi, Jordan, Feb. 17, 2020. The CA team in Jordan organized a distribution of winter clothing operation in Safawi – a poor, under-represented region near the Syrian border, and presented jackets and scarves to 661 students. The distribution was largely planned and coordinated by the Jordanian CMCC with the advice and assistance of the U.S. CMSE. see less | View Image Page

A U.S. Civil Affairs team in Jordan partnered with the Jordanian Civil Military Coordination Center (CMCC) for a distribution of winter clothing in Safawi, Jordan, Feb. 17, 2020.

The CA team in Jordan organized a distribution of winter clothing operation in Safawi – a poor, under-represented region near the Syrian border, and presented jackets and scarves to 661 students. The distribution was largely planned and coordinated by the Jordanian CMCC with the advice and assistance of the U.S. CMSE.

“This was the first time the CMCC took the lead on a combined operation,” said U.S. Army Capt. Jordan Legg, a team leader of Civil Affairs Team 614.

Legg went on to say the project gave the team a baseline as they focus on institutional development so that the CMCC may expand operations—both within Jordan and regionally.

Civil Affairs teams are able to work in partnership with other government agencies and mobilize civil networks to empower military operations. The CA teams cooperate with civilian agencies and organizations to achieve common goals and ultimately work to defeat threats within the civil component of the operational environment.

-30-