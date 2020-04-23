Donated masks help Guard members complete their COVID-19 missions

Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Andrew Phommavongsay, Sgt. 1st Class Maria Lepe and Capt. Shawnta DiFalco...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Andrew Phommavongsay, Sgt. 1st Class Maria Lepe and Capt. Shawnta DiFalco wearing donated masks at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray, Wash. on April 6, 2020. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

When the Centers for Disease Control recommended the use of face masks, one Washington National Guard mother recruited some help to carry out an important mission.



“It was something for my mom and her friends to do during this time, it is their way to support the COVID-19 response,” said Lt. Col. Josh Daily, Future Operations Officer with the Washington Army National Guard.



Daily’s mom, Roberta Yoshimura, and her friends Ruth Dingfield and Jeanne Gallagher dug out their sewing needles and fabric to create masks so Guardsmen supporting local foodbanks would be protected.



“So many amazing people have selflessly provided protective masks for our soldiers and airmen,” said Brig. Gen. Dan Dent, Commanding General of the Washington Army National Guard. “It is during times like this that great people rise up to answer the call for our country.”



Yoshimura and her circle of seamstresses aren’t the only volunteers who have supported the Washington National Guard. Kathryn Salo, along with Wendy and Elizabeth Phippen stitched together and donated hundreds of masks for Guardsmen in early April, which were passed out to soldiers on Camp Murray.



Additional masks were donated by Madigan inpatient pharmacy and their Steilacoom sewing circle to the 194th Wing.



“While we don’t know how long we will have to wear masks, it is amazing the way that so many have stepped up to support us during this time of need,” said Dent.