Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    6th Fleet Ships, Aircraft Conduct a Photo Exercise with the Italian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea

    USS Porter, USNS Supply, and ITS Federico Martinengo conduct a PHOTOEX

    Courtesy Photo | The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), USNS Supply...... read more read more

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA, AT SEA

    04.23.2020

    Story by Lt. Lauren Spaziano 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Porter (DDG 78) and USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) and a P-8A Poseidon from Patrol Squadron (VP) 4, conducted a photo exercise (PHOTOEX) with Italian Navy frigate ITS Federico Martinengo (F 596) in the Mediterranean Sea, April 23.

    The ships are underway and conducting operations in support of regional maritime security. Federico Martinengo has been operating and training with Porter and Supply since April 22, enhancing interoperability between the two nations.

    Roosevelt is conducting its first Forward-Deployed Naval Forces (FDNF) patrol and joins veteran FDNF ship Porter on its eighth. Roosevelt arrived in the U.S. 6th Fleet April 14 and is scheduled to relieve USS Carney (DDG 64) this summer as one of four FDNF ships homeported in Rota, Spain. Both ships took precautions to ensure the health and safety of their crews prior to their respective departures.

    Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) fast combat support ship, Supply, joined Porter and Roosevelt to provide rapid refueling and replenishment at sea during the units’ patrols. The ability to replenish at sea provides greater flexibility for ships to remain underway and on station for extended periods of time.

    Supply’s capability is especially beneficial during the COVID-19 global pandemic as it keeps crews healthy by eliminating potential exposure to the virus in port and also reduces the risk of spreading the virus to partner nations.

    “Operations like these demonstrate the great work our people are doing to protect the force,” said Commodore, Military Sealift Command Europe and Africa (MSCEURAF) and Commander, Task Force 63 (CTF-63) Capt. Frank Okata. “It also allows them to stay at sea and remained focused on the mission.”

    MSC, which operates approximately 125 naval auxiliary civilian-crewed ships, replenishes U.S. Navy ships, strategically prepositions combat cargo at sea, and moves military cargo and supplies used by deployed U.S. forces and coalition partners around the world.

    Three U.S. Navy destroyers are operating in U.S. 6th Fleet. Porter and Roosevelt will continue operations in the Mediterranean, while USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) remains on station in the Baltic Sea.

    Porter began its south-bound international strait transit en route from the Black Sea April 20, prior to joining Roosevelt. While in the Black Sea, Porter conducted maritime security operations with NATO allies and partners, contributing to regional maritime stability, combined readiness and naval capability.

    U.S. 6th Fleet will continue to conduct replenishments at sea and limit brief stops for fuel in order to keep crews healthy and mission- ready. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, U.S. 6th Fleet conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    Date Posted: 04.23.2020 13:07
    Story ID: 368255
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA, AT SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Fleet Ships, Aircraft Conduct a Photo Exercise with the Italian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, by LT Lauren Spaziano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Italy
    FDNF
    Mediterranean Sea
    Spain
    Rota
    Partnership
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 6th Fleet
    P8
    USS Porter
    USNS Supply
    Patrol Squadron 4
    VP4
    USS Roosevelt
    Forward-Deployed Naval Forces
    DDG 78
    Italian Navy
    CTF 63
    Poseidon
    P8A
    DDG 80
    Task Force 63
    TAOE6
    ITS Federico Martinego
    F596
    Commander Task Force 63

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT