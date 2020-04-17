MacDill MFRC, first sergeants deliver care packages to returning deployers

Photo By Senior Airman Adam Shanks | First sergeants from around the 6th Air Refueling Wing load care packages into a truck...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Adam Shanks | First sergeants from around the 6th Air Refueling Wing load care packages into a truck outside the Military and Family Readiness Center (MFRC) at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., April 17, 2020. Members of the MFRC and 6th Air Refueling Wing first sergeants helped prepare and distribute the packages to service members returning from deployments amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam R. Shanks) see less | View Image Page

Members of the MacDill Military and Family Readiness Center along with first sergeants helped gather and create care packages for re-deployers from multiple units from the 6th Air Refueling Wing, April. 17, 2020.



The care packages are going to members of the 6th ARW who are returning from deployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Since our re-deployers are going to be placed on a 14-day quarantine out of caution, we wanted to create something of a starter kit for them while they’re in quarantine,” said Tech. Sgt. Tristan Traore, a 6th Force Support Squadron readiness NCO.



Items include an assortment of snack foods, toiletries, cleaning supplies and items to pass the time such as word puzzles and journals.

First sergeants from around base came by to pick up packages to pass along to members in their units. The MacDill First Sergeants Association also donated some of the items included in the care packages.



“The work of first sergeants has become a lot more intentional during this time, and we’re coming up with innovative ideas to keep Airmen together,” said Master Sgt. Keisha Tomlinson, the 6th Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant. “We encourage physical distancing, but not social distancing, so we must sustain a creative environment to learn and grow with this challenge.



“While the members returning will be placed under a cautionary quarantine, they can rest assured that they’re being taken care of by Team MacDill.”



Care packages like these are not being made for only returnees, but dorm residents, essential workers and the families of deployers as well.



“Working at the Military and Family Readiness Center, we work with Airmen and their families all the time, so we wanted to help disperse essential items out to them in different ways,” said Traore.



Despite the uncertain times, Team MacDill stands ready to support its Airmen and their families in any way possible.