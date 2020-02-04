Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For the 35th Fighter Wing, the mission continues

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.02.2020

    Story by Airman China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    he 35th Fighter Wing's mission of projecting combat air power and defending the U.S. and Japan moves forward.

    “Despite the current COVID-19 crisis, our mission continues,” said Maj. David Dubel, the 14th Fighter Squadron director of operations. “This is a difficult yet opportune time for everyone to prove we can carry on with the mission regardless of the trials that stand before us. We have to proceed to do what we do here to ensure we are ready to answer our nation’s call.”

