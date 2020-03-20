35th LRS innovates the CDF

U.S. Airmen with the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron implemented a new laser profile system to save manpower and reduce time during the Cargo Deployment Function at Misawa Air Base, Japan.



“This new system cuts our cargo in-checking time by a projected 75 percent,” said Capt. Rahal Belkalai, the 35th LRS deployment and distribution flight commander.



Part of the CDF process is recording the dimensions and weight of the cargo.



With the old system, 35th LRS Airmen completed the CDF process manually with tape measurers, portable scales and calculators, which allowed the possibility of inaccurate calculations as well as safety violations.



35th LRS Airmen incorporated the laser profiling system with the current Deployable Automated Cargo Measurement System Weigh-In-Motion Scales. This new system minimizes the time utilized during the CDF process, displaying the weight, dimensions and center of balance in one step.



“Laser measurements are taken and sent to the computer system, cutting the manpower and time it takes to measure pallets and rolling stock for deployments,” said Staff Sgt. James Davis, a 35th LRS cargo movement supervisor. “What’s great about this system is that it creates a new, efficient capability for our CDF Lines.”



The system allows the deployable function to validate the measurements, weight and center of balance of cargo in an expedient matter, increasing work efficiency.



“With technology evolving, we need to figure out ways on how we can implement it into our operations,” said Belkalai. “The key is to think outside the box and create new ideas that could maximize our readiness.”



This system helps mitigate the risk of error during measurements of cargo and rolling stock during deployments.



“This system is a tool for our mobility operations, it helps those who work on processing cargo and load into our aircraft,” said Davis. “As it becomes part of our daily operations, we will continue to search down different avenues on how to be more innovative and efficient.”

