Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AGE: Starting from the ground up

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.28.2020

    Story by Airman China Shock 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Part of the 35th Fighter Wing mission is to project combat air power, and for the aerospace ground equipment flight, the mission starts on the ground with a motto defining the nature of the career field: “no air power without ground power.”

    AGE flights, most commonly known for their service, pick-up and delivery section (SPUDS), maintain and inspect equipment used on the flightline, ensuring it is serviceable for maintainers and crew chiefs.

    "Our job entails a large scope of the 35th Fighter Wing's readiness as maintainers," said Tech. Sgt. John Murray, a 35th Maintenance Squadron AGE inspection NCO in charge. “We are jacks of all trades.”

    While generating aircraft, AGE provides the ground power necessary to maintain air superiority.

    According to Master Sgt. Bryce Chlebisch, the 35th MXS AGE flight chief, the AGE flight provides equipment such as hydraulic test stands, diesel generators, gas turbine generators, air conditioning units, heaters, jacks, maintenance stands, nitrogen carts, lights and more to support the F-16 Fighting Falcons as well as transient aircraft.

    “Every day we impact Misawa’s ability to have our F-16s in the air,” said Chlebisch. “It makes me proud to be a part of this flight.”

    Being responsible for 504 pieces of equipment and an average of 1,400 equipment dispatches, 167 maintenance actions and 667 periodic and phase inspections every month could create challenges, but the AGE flight has it handled.

    “Although AGE is never out of work due to Misawa’s high operations tempo and the amount of equipment the shop is responsible for maintaining, this shop remains dedicated and prepared to handle whatever may come our way,” said Chlebisch. “There may be some bumps along the way, but our Airmen adapt quickly, professionally and correctly to any situation thrown at them.”

    From inspecting and troubleshooting to making hands-on repairs and maintaining proper standards, AGE personnel play an essential role in making sure the F-16s remain mission-capable.

    “We must be ready to fight tonight should we be required to do so,” said Chlebisch. “Through the dedicated work done by the Airmen, I have no doubt Misawa’s flightline is ready.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 04.22.2020 01:40
    Story ID: 368049
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGE: Starting from the ground up, by Amn China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    aerospace ground equipment
    AGE
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    maintainers
    Misawa AB
    Aomori
    MULE
    35th FW
    35th MXS
    35th Maintenance Squadron
    Dash-60
    Dash-60 gas turbine
    multifunction utility/logistics and equipment vehicle

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT