A2D2: We drive to save lives

A group of Airmen sit in T’s Burritos, watching television shows, playing video games, studying and talking amongst each other, waiting for the phone to ring.



This is what an average Friday and Saturday night looks like for an Airmen Against Drunk Driving volunteer.



“It is best to plan ahead before drinking, and having A2D2 volunteers really helps," expressed Airman 1st Class Logan Dickson, a 35th Comptroller Squadron financial services technician and A2D2 volunteer. "A2D2 volunteers stand ready to take military members home."



A2D2 transportation services ensure base members get home safely, mitigating any potential risks of impeding the 35th Fighter Wing mission.



“I want to really encourage Airmen to make responsible choices up front,” said Jim Bibbee, the unit community support coordinator. “We are not here to enable people to drink to no end just because A2D2 is available to them, but we are a safety net for those whose plans fell through.”



A2D2 volunteers have different reasons for volunteering personal time to help their fellow Airmen.



“I take time out of my personal life to volunteer because I see the effect drunk driving has on the community,” said Dickson. “It gives me satisfaction knowing I help keep the base and local community safe.”



The effects of a DUI can be damaging to an Airman’s career; a reduction in rank, forfeiture of pay and allowances, dishonorable discharges and imprisonment are all possible repercussions.



This program can save Airmen from the consequences that come along with drinking and driving. A2D2 recorded 3,407 saves for 2019.



“A2D2 ensures the safety of the mission’s most important asset: people,” stressed Staff Sgt. Kiernan Judd, a 35th Mental Operations Squadron mental health technician and lead coordinator for A2D2. “We are committed to the safety of our fellow Airmen and the preservation of our relationship with the city of Misawa.”



These members look to expand operations by having the capabilities of taking Airmen who live off base home.



"We just need more volunteers, explained Judd. "We have a new incentive program to recognize our volunteers as they accrue hours."



This program consists of squadron leadership coining A2D2 members who volunteered 20 hours or more of service during their time in Misawa.



For more information about A2D2 or to use their services, call 0176-77-2232 or DSN 226-2232 Friday to Saturday from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.



These volunteers keep the Misawa community safe by providing a means of transportation for free.



“A2D2 aims to mitigate people driving under the influence by providing rides to Airmen whose plans to get home safely have fallen through.” said Judd. “We seek to enhance wingmanship through voluntary peer-to-peer support.”

