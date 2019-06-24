An arctic camo paint-schemed F-16 Fighting Falcon soared over the skies of Eielson Air Base, Alaska, as the Pacific Air Forces’ F-16 Demonstration pilot demonstrated the multi-role capabilities of the F-16 during the Arctic Lightning Airshow.



“This was the first time in over a decade Eielson hosted an air show,” said Capt. Jake Impellizzeri, the PACAF F-16 Demo team pilot. “It was such a privilege to attend and captivate the locals' attention with the velocity of the Viper.”



ALA 2019 provided an opportunity to share aspects of military life and operations with Fairbanks and the greater Alaskan community who support the base’s ability to protect the U.S. and engage in the defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific. More than 12,000 attendees watched performances by the Air Force F-35 Demonstration Team and 3rd Wing’s F-22 Raptors alongside the T-33 Acemaker and the Alaska Air National Guard 168th Air Refueling Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2019 Date Posted: 04.22.2020 00:21 Story ID: 368043 Location: AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team stuns Arctic Lightning spectators, by SSgt Melanie Bulow-Gonterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.