Financial Management Analyst Selected as CSCS Civilian of the Quarter

DAHLGREN, Va. – Center for Surface Combat Systems (CSCS) headquarters virtually recognized its Civilian of the Quarter (COQ) for the first quarter of 2020 April 17.



Mr. Brian Deters, CSCS executive director, says Mrs. Suzie Kilinski’s selection as COQ is a reflection of her professionalism.



“The competition was very high, which is indicative of the talent on the CSCS team,” said Brian Deters, CSCS executive director. “Suzie’s work ethic, problem-solving skills, and positive attitude have made a positive impact on our training mission and will continue to do so in years to come.”



Kilinski, a financial management analyst for CSCS’ Resource Management Department, N8, says she is thankful to receive this recognition.



“CSCS headquarters consists of hardworking professionals and it is an honor to represent the civilian workforce,” she said.



Kilinski is well-known in the combat systems training community. Before CSCS was established, Kilinski was selected as AEGIS Training and Readiness Center’s (ATRC) COQ and Civilian of the Year in 2004, which later became part of CSCS. In addition, she was awarded her 20 years of Civilian Service Award in November 2019.



“I started my current position in 2002 under ATRC and then moved over to CSCS once it was officially established,” she explained. “The Dahlgren community has been my family for over 18 years.”



As a financial management analyst, Kilinski is responsible for the oversight and execution of financials for the major contracts in the entire CSCS domain, which consists of 14 learning sites and detachments located throughout the continental United States, Hawaii, Spain, and Japan.



“I am the liaison for our business partner, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division; program offices; and CSCS’ contracting officer’s representative (COR) office to ensure major contracts are funded and able to operate to full capacity so there is no lapse in training our Sailors,” she said.



Kilinski’s supervisor, Mrs. Susan Boarman, N8’s resource management director, nominated her for the award.



“Suzie is someone you can count on to work solutions,” Boarman explained. “She understands the needs of our learning sites and how the N8 department supports the CSCS mission. Her focus is always on finding the best option for success and working to make great things happen. She is very deserving of this special recognition.”



Even though her job is very demanding, Kilinski enjoys overcoming challenges by finding solutions that benefit those who selflessly serve and protect our nation.



“Each day, I support CSCS’ mission of training surface warriors to fight and win,” she said. “I enjoy having a direct role in ensuring our Sailors are ready for the Fleet.”



CSCS is a global organization of professional military and civilian educators and support personnel focused on training the Surface Navy to fight and win. CSCS trains over 36,000 U.S. and Allied Sailors a year to operate, maintain and employ weapons, sensors, communications, combat systems and deck equipment of surface warships to build Combat Ready Ships with Battle Minded Crews.



For information on the Center for Surface Combat Systems, visit: https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/cscs/



