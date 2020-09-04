Volunteering service can be rewarding

Photo By Robert Jackson | Part of the group of MCLB Barstow volunteers team up to readjust the placement of a...... read more read more Photo By Robert Jackson | Part of the group of MCLB Barstow volunteers team up to readjust the placement of a universal gym, although in pieces, to make sure it is placed in its proper spot in the Veterans Home of California work out room. Fourteen MCLB Barstow Marines, a Sailor, and a few dependents volunteered their time Feb. 6 to asssist the Veterans Home with setting up a workout room for the residents. see less | View Image Page

One of the most rewarding things in life is volunteering just a little of your time to help someone out, like assisting a senior citizen with gathering and delivering groceries, for example. Or maybe you can help a charitable organization that’s doing good things within the local community, like picking up trash from children’s playgrounds, and base cleanup.



Volunteering allows you to connect with your community and make it a better place. Volunteering is a two-way street: It can benefit you and your family as much as the cause you choose to help. Dedicating your time as a volunteer helps you make new friends, expand your network, and boost your social skills. It can also help augment and support efforts by an organization that may not have funding for full staff.



For these reasons Sergeant Major Edward Kretschmer, Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow base sergeant major, has decided to revisit and implement Base Order 5380.1A



Volunteering is a way for our Marines and civilian employees to give back to the community that supports Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow and its military personnel, civilians and residents,” said Kretschmer. “It is also another way Marines can gain points towards their Volunteer Service Medal and promotion.”



According to the base order:

• Volunteer opportunities will help build teamwork and a sense of pride in ownership. If a Marine volunteers during his or her time off, he/she will be rewarded for their efforts. If a Marine volunteers for three events or more on their off duty time, he/she will receive a Letter of Appreciation. If a Marine volunteers for six events or more on their off duty hours, he/she will receive a Meritorious Mast. If a Marine volunteers 12 times or more he/she will receive a Certificate of Commendation. If a Marine completes more events than mentioned, the events will go towards a Volunteer Service Medal or other awards.

• Family members whom volunteer will receive a Letter of Appreciation from the Base Commander. Doing volunteer work can help with future employment and help with education benefits.

• Civilian employees or contractors that participate will also be rewarded for their time and efforts. Volunteer service must be completed during their time off.

• Volunteer events consist of, but are not limited to, Base cleaning, any Marine Corps Community Services events after hours, Special Olympics, and Single Marine Program events after hours. Volunteer hours that are completed in the community will also be accepted. The event will be vetted by the Volunteer Coordinator, who is Sgt. Maj. Kretschmer.



Kretschmer is very passionate about volunteer service, and it shows with his two Military Outstanding Volunteer Service medals, and he feels that everyone should volunteer just a little of their time to give back.



What is the definition of a volunteer?: A person whom actively takes on a task, responsibility, or project of his or her own accord, without needing to be assigned, ordered, or told to do so. Often a volunteer is not paid for the work that they provide. For example, a volunteer may desire to work at a company's charitable events with or without pay and may even request to do so without being asked or told to do so.



There are many opportunities to volunteer aboard MCLB Barstow and within the local community. Look for those opportunities during the coming weeks or months. Once you start volunteer service you will start to see just how rewarding it can be for you, your family, the Base and the local community as a whole.