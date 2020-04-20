NAS Sigonella Community Aids Families During Coronavirus Lockdown With Food Drive

SIGONELLA, Italy -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella personnel donated approximately 1,800 pounds of non-perishable food items, baby supplies and personal hygiene products as part of a “Good Neighbor” campaign to assist local Sicilian communities affected by the Coronavirus lockdown.

“The idea originated with the spouse of a service member and the community embraced this idea and ran with it,” explains NAS Sigonella Command Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Steven Hervey. “We are able to provide relief to our Italian neighbors because of the compassion and concern of our military spouses. As a chaplain, it is always a privilege to be involved in efforts like these.”

All items collected were donated to the Italian Civil Protection Agency in Lentini and Acireale, where the donations will be distributed based on their expressed need.

The Civil Protection Agency is an integrated system composed of public and private, central and local structures, working together to guarantee safety and security throughout the country in case of national emergencies, and promotes activities of risk forecasting and prevention.

"On behalf of the community of NAS Sigonella, we are grateful at the opportunity to help our neighbors in whatever way we can," said NAS Sigonella Commanding Officer Capt. Kevin Pickard. "Our community wanted to do their part in extending a helping hand to our Italian neighbors, friends, partners and allies here in Sicily. Their generosity is truly a testament to how much we care about our local communities."

According to the World Health Organization, Italy has the third highest number of Coronavirus cases in the world, with more than 165,000 cumulative cases as of April 16.

A new decree published in the Italian Government’s Official Gazette, no. 97 on April 11, establishes a committee of experts to prepare for a gradual recovery of social, economic and productive activities of Italy and also marked the country’s third extension of the lockdown since the government initiated it on the evening of March 10, now extending the lockdown to May 3.

Between business closures and reduced work hours, some Italian families are struggling to meet their basic needs with limited or no salary coming in during the lockdown.

An article published on the Statistica & Societa website, an Italian quarterly magazine of statistical information and documentation, by Bank of Italy researchers, titled “The Economic Conditions of European Households as a Result of the Pandemic,” states that “the widespread suspension of economic activity caused by containment measures taken almost everywhere in the world will significantly affect the ability of European families to meet their economic needs autonomously in the coming weeks.”

“It is always important to care for the most vulnerable in our society and we are doing exactly that as we provide food for those unable to support themselves or their families during this time,” remarks Hervey. “The willingness of our community to start this and support this, has been an inspiration.”

Families across NAS Sigonella have also been donating to their local cities, civic and religious organizations, as well as, continuing to express their willingness to support future endeavors in this time of need.

NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S, allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in the Europe, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility.

