Navy Recruiters Hold Virtual DEP Meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. - Navy recruiters from Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Asheboro hosted its first virtual delayed entry program (DEP) meeting with future Sailors on April 9.

DEP is a program future Sailors attend before they leave for training after enlisting in the U.S. Navy. Future Sailors sign their contract and then meet with their recruiters regularly to train and study in preparation for life in the fleet.

Recruiters are required to hold DEP meetings where all future Sailors can come together for training, inspection and instruction. The coronavirus pandemic has made in-person DEP meetings impossible at this time, so recruiters are taking the meetings into the virtual world.

Fifteen people were present at the virtual meeting. The recruiters, Machinist Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Lawrence Gillet, Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Brian Austin and Engineman 2nd Class Darrell Chavis, began the meeting by leading their recruits through the Sailor’s creed.

Austin then had everyone take down a list of important telephone numbers and resources accessible to them, including the military’s contact for the American Red Cross.

“I truly believe the U.S. Navy can change anyone’s life for the better,” said Austin. “I’m walking proof of it. We would be doing our future Sailors a disservice if we weren’t trying to guide them through this and giving them what they need.”

With current restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, recruiters have had to be more creative about how they are engaging the Navy’s future Sailors as they prepare for boot camp. It is affecting how they are prospecting for potential recruits as well.

Now more than ever recruiters are leaning on social media and commercial communication tools to reach the future of the fleet.

Austin said that the challenges presented by coronavirus will not stop his team from doing their jobs.

“I’ve never put a single person in the Navy hoping they would fail,” said Austin. “Helping them obtain their contracts is only the first step in their evolution as a Sailor. It is our duty to inform them and help them all along the way – from the time they show interest to the time they leave for Great Lakes. If we have to do it like this, then this is how we have to do it.”

Asheboro’s first virtual DEP meeting lasted about an hour. The team covered everything from important numbers and resources to Navy customs, chain of command and the phonetic alphabet.

NRS Asheboro is not the first station to conduct a virtual meeting. The response to coronavirus is constantly evolving, and so our recruiters everywhere are doing what the Navy has trained them to do best – adapt and overcome.

NRS Asheboro is a recruiting station under Navy Recruiting District Raleigh. The territory assigned to NRD Raleigh includes North Carolina, South Carolina and Augusta Georgia.

Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 14 Navy Recruiting Districts and 12 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NavyRecruiting), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2020 Date Posted: 04.16.2020 14:46 Story ID: 367578 Location: RALEIGH, NC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Recruiters Hold Virtual DEP Meeting, by Gregory White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.