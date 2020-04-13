Public comment sought on environmental assessment for proposed Lake Cumberland Marina expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 13, 2020) – The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is seeking public comment on a draft “environmental assessment” and “unsigned finding of no significant impact,” which evaluate effects to the human environment associated with a proposed expansion of Lake Cumberland Marina.



The documents can be reviewed with the district’s public notice available at https://www.lrn.usace.army.mil/Media/Public-Notices/Article/2146958/draft-environmental-assessment-for-proposed-expansion-of-lake-cumberland-marina/.



In light of workplace limitations due to COVID-19, the Corps of Engineers requests written public comments be sent by email to CorpsLRNPlanningPublicCom@usace.army.mil no later than 30 calendar days from the date of this release to ensure consideration in the final EA.



