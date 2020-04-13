Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public comment sought on environmental assessment for proposed Lake Cumberland Marina expansion

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2020

    Story by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 13, 2020) – The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is seeking public comment on a draft “environmental assessment” and “unsigned finding of no significant impact,” which evaluate effects to the human environment associated with a proposed expansion of Lake Cumberland Marina.

    The documents can be reviewed with the district’s public notice available at https://www.lrn.usace.army.mil/Media/Public-Notices/Article/2146958/draft-environmental-assessment-for-proposed-expansion-of-lake-cumberland-marina/.

    In light of workplace limitations due to COVID-19, the Corps of Engineers requests written public comments be sent by email to CorpsLRNPlanningPublicCom@usace.army.mil no later than 30 calendar days from the date of this release to ensure consideration in the final EA.

    In light of workplace limitations due to COVID-19, the Corps of Engineers requests written public comments be sent by email to CorpsLRNPlanningPublicCom@usace.army.mil no later than 30 calendar days from the date of this release to ensure consideration in the final EA.

    This work, Public comment sought on environmental assessment for proposed Lake Cumberland Marina expansion, by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

