COMNAVSURFOR Announces Battle “E” Winners

Commander, Naval Surface Forces announced the winners of the 2019 Battle Effectiveness (Battle “E”) awards, Mar. 18.



The Battle "E" is presented throughout the Navy to ships whose crews consistently exhibit excellence in wartime capabilities and optimal mission readiness within their hull class and region.



Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet ships that won are:



Forward Deployed Naval Forces, Japan-based USS Milius (DDG 69) and USS Chief (MCM 14).



San Diego-based USS Dewey (DDG 105), USS John Finn (DDG 113), USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), USS Fort Worth (LCS 3), USS Cincinnati (LCS 20), USS Montgomery (LCS 8) Blue Crew, USS Manchester (LCS 14).



Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet ships that won are:



Mayport, Fla.-based USS Sioux City (LCS 11) Gold Crew, USS Detroit (LCS 7) Gold Crew, USS Lassen (DDG 82), and USS Shamal (PC 13).



Norfolk, VA.-based USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Mitscher (DDG 57), USS McFaul (DDG 74), USS Ramage (DDG 61), USS Arlington (LPD 24), USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), USS Wasp (LHD 1), USS Bataan (LHD 5).



Manama, Bahrain-based USS Sirocco (PC 6), USS Whirlwind (PC 11), USS Sentry (MCM 3).



Rota, Spain-based USS Ross (DDG 71).



Ships selected for the Battle "E" must have attained at least four of the five Command Excellence Awards for the competitive period. The awards that comprise Command Excellence Awards are the Maritime Warfare Excellence Award, the Engineering/Survivability Excellence Award, the Command, Control, Communications, and Information Warfare Excellence Award, the Logistics Management Excellence Award, and the Ship Safety Excellence Award.



The calendar year-long competition involves evaluation by Surface Forces of a ship's abilities in logistics, material, engineering, damage control, navigation, command and control, and air, surface, and subsurface warfare.



Even if a ship meets these challenges, it still must demonstrate to the Immediate Superior in Command sustained superior performance, operational effectiveness, and continuous readiness to be a contender for the Battle "E."



Crews awarded the Battle "E" may wear the ribbon immediately.

