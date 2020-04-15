U.S. Northern Command Issues Smartphones to Military Medical Providers in NYC

Photo By Sgt. Deonte Rowell | Army Spc. Martin Pelayo, assigned to the 9th Field Hospital and deployed from Fort...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Deonte Rowell | Army Spc. Martin Pelayo, assigned to the 9th Field Hospital and deployed from Fort Hood, Texas, enters data for incoming COVID-19 patient arriving to Javits New York Medical Station in support of the Department of Defense COVID-19 response, April 9, 2020. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in need. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Deonte Rowell) see less | View Image Page

NEW YORK – Upon their arrival in New York City to support the U.S. Northern Command response to COVID-19, military medical professionals augmenting civilian hospitals were issued phones as part of their in-processing to support the Department of Defense (DoD) COVID-19 response effort.

The phones provide personal health updates, blue force (location) tracking, and messaging and alerts for the more than 300 medical providers augmenting 11 hospitals around New York City. According to Army Maj. James Watson, a communications officer assigned to 531st Hospital Center, the devices are meant to improve COVID-19 pandemic domain awareness with real-time data for decision-making using advanced computing mobile format and collaboration capabilities.

These capabilities enable opportunities in health and medical supply management and blue force tracking through the personnel statistics (PERSTAT) and medical statistics (MEDSTAT) applications.

“These are great tools to flatten the battlefield and offer a clear sight picture for all the senior leaders to know what’s happening on ground in the moment at [Javits New York Medical Station (JNYMS)],” said Watson, who currently works at JNYMS.

Providers can also use the Microsoft Teams software to collaborate between each other to share lessons learned and to help build a bond to communicate between each other.

“It shows a great level of concern from the most senior commander on down to the individual that is going into the hospitals to support the COVID-19 response,” said Watson.

U.S. Northern Command is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist the New York hospital system and others across the nation’s hardest hit areas. The continued mobilization of manpower and capability to respond to need will provide much-needed relief to New York City and the State of New York as long as it is needed.

JNYMS, which has been operational and caring for non-COVID-19 patients since March 30, began providing medical care for patients with the COVID-19 April 3. Also initially tasked with providing care to non-COVID patients, USNS Comfort began taking COVID-positive patients on April 6.