Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USNH Okinawa’s COVID-19 joint care line

    USNH Okinawa’s COVID-19 joint care line

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Brennan Beauton | Efren T. Bermudo, a registered nurse with surgical services at the U.S. Naval Hospital...... read more read more

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2020

    Story by Lance Cpl. Brennan Beauton 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan -- U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa implemented a COVID-19 joint care line April 15, 2020 on Camp Foster.

    The 24/7 phone line was put in place to answer questions that patients may have in regards to COVID-19.

    “The call center staff can provide information about how to provide self-care,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Jenny S. Burkett, a senior nurse executive with the Hospital. “They are also co-located with Preventive Medicine Technicians, who can assist with contact tracing, if a patient is under investigation and is tested.”

    The line is available to the Okinawa military community. Its representatives have the ability to connect callers to services across the island, including where the patient is seen for primary care.

    “If someone calls saying they have symptoms of COVID-19, the team at the [call center] will ask additional questions about symptoms, length of symptoms, contacts, and other questions, using a screening protocol,” said Burkett. “This information will help determine next steps for the patient—whether they have an appointment or need to see someone more urgently.”

    The COVID-19 care line is staffed with Air Force and Navy medical personnel, taking a team approach to combat the virus.

    “Cooperation is important for the [care line] because COVID-19 could happen to any of us,” said Burkett. “We need to work together to successfully care for the people living and working on Okinawa.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2020
    Date Posted: 04.16.2020 02:42
    Story ID: 367529
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNH Okinawa’s COVID-19 joint care line, by LCpl Brennan Beauton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airmen
    Japan
    Okinawa
    safety
    patients
    virus
    precaution
    Navy
    sailors
    Air Force
    Marines
    Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler
    MCB Camp Butler
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    combatting
    Care Line

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT