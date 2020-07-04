2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion|82nd CAB Hosts an Unconventional Change of Responsibility in Real Time

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sharon Matthias | Command Sgt. Maj. Albert Serrano, relinquished responsibility of 2nd Assault...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sharon Matthias | Command Sgt. Maj. Albert Serrano, relinquished responsibility of 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, to Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan D. Brodin, during a small change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Bragg, Apr 7, 2020. Only a small group of key leaders and Family members attended the change of responsibility following COVID -19 safety guidelines, such as social distancing. The event was live-streamed on Facebook and with the support of the Pegasus community, it quickly went "viral" to over two thousand viewers globally. Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sharon Matthias see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina -- Command Sgt. Maj. Albert Serrano, relinquished responsibility of 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, to Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan D. Brodin, during a small change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Bragg, Apr 7, 2020.

CSM Serrano served 27 months as the senior enlisted advisor of “Corsair,” and his leadership of over 400 Troopers led to the accomplishment of many key missions including two division-level "Warfighter" exercises, four "Joint Readiness Training Center" rotations, four 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade "Storm" exercises, seven aerial gunneries, multiple national emergency/disaster contingency operations, and current deployment in support of United States Central Command and United States Africa Command operations.

In an interview with CSM Serrano, he authentically communicated his leadership style and the skills he applied to lead and motivate his Corsair Troopers.

"The Army is a lifestyle. Taking care of the Soldiers is a priority, and knowing it's not a sprint but a marathon. It is essential that the young Soldiers understand the big picture and what they are buying into. Motivating them during their transformation from brand new Troopers into leaders that will replace us one day is my recipe for success" said CSM Serrano.

The Corsairs will be Brodin's first position as Command Sgt. Major. His extensive aviation expertise can be attributed to his time as a Blackhawk Crew Chief. CSM Brodin hails from Bay City, Michigan; his previous assignment was the United States Army Sergeant Major Academy, Fort Bliss, Texas.

“I am honored, humbled, and thrilled for this opportunity I’ve been so graciously given,” said CSM Brodin. “I have had the limited opportunity to witness these Troopers in action, and I can say with certainty that I am inheriting the responsibility for caring for the very finest Soldiers America has to offer.” Only a small group of key leaders and Family members attended the change of responsibility following COVID -19 safety guidelines, such as social distancing. The event was live-streamed on Facebook and with the support of the Pegasus community, it quickly went "viral" to over two thousand viewers globally.

The virtual audience had the opportunity to comment, like and share to bridge the gap in real-time.