    Linguists continue to support COVID-19 response in Washington state

    Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Staff Sgt. Aleksandr Kim, a Cryptolinguist with Delta Company, 341st Military...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2020

    Story by Joseph Siemandel 

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    For the last three drill weekends, linguists with the 341st Military Intelligence Battalion have supported the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, while utilizing their training for their federal missions.

    “After talking with the state limited English proficiency office at the Washington Emergency Management Division before February drill, we were able to identify a critical need that the 341st was uniquely postured to support,” said Capt. Pawel Pucilowski.

    One of the most diverse states in the country, Washington has a number of communities that are especially vulnerable to misinformation without access to guidance from authorities in their native languages. Between February and April drill, linguists translated 120 lines of text in 12 unique languages producing a total of 716 translated lines that required 332 man hours.

    “The translated materials included flyers with instructions on proper wear of surgical masks and testing guidance provided by Washington Department of Health,” said Pucilowski. “This past drill we helped translate Governor Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order.”

    Another unique aspect to this mission was that the soldiers are also drilling remotely form their home. During the April “tele-drill,” linguists translated more material than the previous two drills.

    “This is a testament to the work ethic of our soldiers and the professionalism they bring to this mission,” said Pucilowski. “We are ready to support the mission during May drill and stand ready if any additional requests should arise.”

    For translated materials supporting the governor’s stay home proclamation, please visit the Washington State Joint Information Center’s website at coronavirus.wa.gov.

