NMCB-5 supports the National Institute of Health in Dili, Timor-Leste

By Builder 3rd Class Sierra Hall



Dili, Timor-Leste – U.S. Navy Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5’s Detail Timor-Leste finished a two-room school and four-stall head facility at the National Institute of Health March 30.



The two-room schoolhouse at the national institute of health was built for follow-on training after nursing students have completed the nursing requirements. Currently, it is being used for a two-week training course to expand the knowledge of medical providers to provide better health care across the country.



Since the project started in December 2019, Builder 2nd Class Matthew Pfadt led a crew of seven NMCB-5 Seabees along with augments from the Timor-Leste Defence Force (F-FDTL) in the complete demolition and build of the two-room schoolhouse and four-stall bathroom.



"The crew overcame different challenges and problems with flying colors,” said Pfadt. “They adapted, overcame, met their timelines, and met their goals. I couldn't have asked for a better crew.”



NMCB-5’s Seabees in Timor-Leste are supporting the Navy's Maritime Strategy by developing interoperability among partner nations and building long-term relationships that contribute to stability in the region.



"Without the assistance of the F-FDTL, this project wouldn't have been completed on schedule," said Senior Chief Constructionman Craig Miller, Detail Timor-Leste's assistant officer in charge. "The skills they brought to the table and their willingness to work provided not only a positive relationship but sustainment that they can build these structures with their gained knowledge."



NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the region.