Military Families Can Reserve Month of the Military Child Brat Patches Online with the Exchange

DALLAS – During April, the Month of the Military Child, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting our Nation’s youngest heroes.



The Exchange partnered with Vanguard to create a free, limited-edition collectible iron-on patch celebrating military children who make Warfighters’ mission and focus possible.



The patch is available at select Exchanges for military children age 17 and younger. For their safety and health during the COVID-19 pandemic, shoppers can reserve their patches by completing the reservation form online at Exchange Community Hub page: www.publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/momc. Once local stay-at-home orders are lifted, shoppers will be notified that their patches are ready for pickup.



The reservation form will be available through April 30, while supplies last. Up to five patches per CAC-holding adult can be reserved.



“Military children sacrifice so their parents can serve our great Nation,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “This collectible military brat patch is a way for the Exchange to recognize the way these children serve as well.”



Shoppers can view full details, the list of participating Exchange stores and other virtual activities and contests at www.publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/momc.



