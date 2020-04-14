Mobile Field Exchange at Fort Sam Houston Keeps Soldiers Mission-Ready

Courtesy Photo | The Exchange is operating a mobile field exchange (MFE) at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Exchange is operating a mobile field exchange (MFE) at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston to support about 400 Soldiers who are part of U.S. Army North’s operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Exchange is operating a mobile field exchange (MFE) at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston to support about 400 Soldiers who are part of U.S. Army North’s operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The MFE, staffed by five volunteers from the Fort Sam Houston Exchange, opened just four days after being requested by the military.



U.S. Army North has deployed Soldiers to multiple locations across the country to help in areas that have been hit hard during the pandemic. Soldiers at Joint Base San Antonio are providing medical, communication, logistical and transportation planning.



The MFE is serving military and civilians participating in U.S. Army North’s operations.



“For nearly 125 years, the Exchange has lived by the motto ‘we go where you go,’ ”said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The MFE puts our motto in action as the Exchange steps in so Soldiers on the front lines against COVID-19 can have a safe shopping environment.”



The MFE was welcomed by those working the front lines to fight the pandemic.



“We appreciate the Exchange being here supporting U.S. Army North staff during the COVID-19 operations,” said Army South IT Division Chief Maj. Kysea Chestnut. “With them being so closely located, we are able to get the supplies we need without being taken away from the fight for an extended period of time.”



