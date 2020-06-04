Naval Surface Force Pacific Names Sea, Shore Sailors of the Year

SAN DIEGO - Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNSP) named the 2019 Shore and Sea Sailors of the Year, April 6.



Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Brenda V. Lemas, assigned to Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (COMLCSRON) 1, was named Shore Sailor of the Year and Yeoman 1st Class Vinish Nair assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) was named Sea Sailor of the Year.



Due to social distancing directives during the COVID-19 virus outbreak, the traditional in-person Sailor of the year boards were cancelled but were held via phone conference. The winner announcements were made via personal congratulatory e-mails.



Lemas, a native of McAllen, Texas, was notified by her commodore and command master chief on Monday morning and couldn’t thank them and her past mentors enough for their relentless leadership.



“I would like to thank my leadership for believing in me and providing opportunities to enhance my leadership abilities, said Lemas. “Thank you for trusting me with leading and helping to develop Sailors.



Nair, a native of Albany, New York, was also notified Monday morning by a personal congratulatory email from Force Master Chief James Osborne, CNSP. Nair also thanked his command leadership and added some advice for his shipmates.



“It is important to remember no matter how high you climb the ladder of success, we have a moral obligation to pay it forward,” said Nair. “Mentor and guide those that are following after you and help them attain the success that they deserve.”



Osborne spoke highly of these two Sailors based on their success in the Navy and encouraged them to keep striving for excellence.



“In their selection as the CNSP SEA and SHORE Sailors of the Year, they competed and were selected from amongst hundreds if not over a thousand First Class Petty Officers across the TYCOM. That in and of itself is an accomplishment to be proud and humbled to earn,” said Osborne. “[You] are winners at the highest level, continue to do your best in representing your command, your family and yourself.”



Sailor of the Year is a time-honored tradition introduced in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet. This annual competition is held to recognize superior performance of individual Sailors, who best exemplify the ideals of professional Sailor throughout the fleet.



