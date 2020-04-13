The 30th Medical Group is trying to meet the needs of their patients virtually, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining social distance.
Telemedicine has become the new normal as providers look into vide options for physical therapy, consultations and other medical care.
Disclaimer: This video was taken prior to Public Directive 3.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2020 18:23
|Story ID:
|367292
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 30th MDG: Virtual Patient Care Amidst COVID-19, by Jan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
