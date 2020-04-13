The 30th Medical Group is trying to meet the needs of their patients virtually, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining social distance.

Telemedicine has become the new normal as providers look into vide options for physical therapy, consultations and other medical care.

Disclaimer: This video was taken prior to Public Directive 3.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2020 Date Posted: 04.13.2020 18:23 Story ID: 367292 Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 30th MDG: Virtual Patient Care Amidst COVID-19, by Jan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.