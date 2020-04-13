Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    30th MDG: Virtual Patient Care Amidst COVID-19

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2020

    Story by Jan Jones 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    The 30th Medical Group is trying to meet the needs of their patients virtually, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining social distance.
    Telemedicine has become the new normal as providers look into vide options for physical therapy, consultations and other medical care.
    Disclaimer: This video was taken prior to Public Directive 3.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2020
    Date Posted: 04.13.2020 18:23
    Story ID: 367292
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th MDG: Virtual Patient Care Amidst COVID-19, by Jan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    therapy
    Vandenberg AFB
    pandemic
    VAFB
    telemedicine
    medical care
    MDG
    30th Medical Group
    virtual medicine
    COVID-19
    consultations

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  • Flag/Report Story

    • LEAVE A COMMENT