Exchange Opens Mobile Field Exchange in New York City to Support Troops, Medical Personnel on the COVID-19 Front Lines

NEW YORK CITY – To support service members and medical personnel on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has opened a mobile field exchange (MFE) at the Army’s field hospital at the Javits Center in New York City. This marks the first time an MFE has been in New York since Superstorm Sandy in 2012.



“MFEs underscore the Exchange’s relevancy and reinforce its motto of ‘we go where you go,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Hopefully we can make life a little more comfortable for those working to bring life back to normal.”



An MFE is an Exchange on wheels, a 53-foot trailer stocked with emergency supplies, toiletries, snacks and drinks, typically used to support first responders after natural disasters or during training exercises.



“I wanted to be a part of this to help our service members in this time of need,” said Siapo Hesson, store manager at the Fort Hamilton Exchange who is helping run the MFE. “I come from a military family, and I take pride in serving them. Service members can come into the MFE to get a short break from a very trying environment.”



The MFE at the Javits Center serves the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command Soldiers, National Guard members and civilian medical personnel.



"It’s very cool that the Exchange is here and can provide this type of support for the troops,” said Pfc. Maxwell Premmana of the Army National Guard’s 442nd Military Police Company. “I actually had placed an order for military rank with the Fort Hamilton general manager the day before and was able to pick it up today when the MFE opened.”



During natural disasters or other crises, MFEs can deploy within 48 hours and are a critical component of the Exchange’s relevancy and mission.



