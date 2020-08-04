Navy Exchange Service Command Personal Protective Equipment Guidance for Associates

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | NEX Lemoore, Calif., Tailor Shop associates put their sewing skills to work, making...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | NEX Lemoore, Calif., Tailor Shop associates put their sewing skills to work, making face coverings for their fellow store associates. The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they need in this ever-changing environment. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is imposing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) guidelines for the safety of their associates and patrons alike. All NEXCOM associates are required to wear a face covering while at work, if they can’t maintain six feet of social distance.



This new requirement is in response to the Department of Defense (DoD) directive in which all individuals on DoD property, installations and any facility are required to wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers. NEXCOM associates are authorized to wear face coverings which follow NAVADMIN 100/20, that are conservative in appearance, not offensive and conforms to the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) guidance.



“The health and safety of all our 14,000 NEXCOM Enterprise associates, as well as our patrons is our top priority,” said Capt. Craig Abraham, Deputy Commander Military Services at NEXCOM. “Having our associates wear face coverings while at work interacting with our patrons, in addition to social distancing and extra cleaning tactics, can help in keeping everyone healthy. Our commands serves as a key driver to enable the readiness of our Sailors and assist our military families, so we will continue to do whatever we can to protect all who enter our doors.”



In addition, NEX stores and Navy Lodges have increased the frequency of deep cleaning and regular wiping down of all surfaces, door handles, shopping carts, guest rooms and other public areas as prescribed by the CDC and the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. Sneeze shields are currently being installed at NEX cash registers and Navy Lodge check-in desks to assist in social distancing to help stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.



The requirement and stipulations of patrons wearing face coverings vary at every location and is dependent on local installation leadership directives. Patrons are asked to follow those local directives.