Navy Recruiter Takes Journey to Success

Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Preston Jarrett, Navy Recruiting Command Public Affairs



MILLINGTON, Tenn. (NNS) -- People often make mistakes throughout life, and what they learn from those mistakes can carry them onto new paths and opportunities. People met along the way can be an influence with the toughest of choices when it really counts.



“I wasn't making the best of decisions, and I decided I needed some help.”



Before moving to his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, Jeffrey Bauer’s motivation to join the Navy began with uncertainty. He was moving from place to place working in construction and remodeling with his brother, and his future was looking like a one-way road to a dead end.



“I wasn't happy with the direction my life was going and didn't see a very bright future,” said Bauer. “My brother told me about his time in the Navy, the discipline, the training and the relationships he made. I knew that's what I needed.”



Inspired to make a change, 20-year-old Bauer swore into the Navy from Indianapolis, leaving for Recruit Training Command shortly after. Graduating as a Fireman Apprentice, he left to USS Tortuga (LSD 46) homeported in Little Creek, Virginia, and was eventually promoted to Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class. He was then assigned to Navy Operational Support Command (NOSC) Miami’s Mobile Dive and Salvage Unit. Afterwards, Bauer took an extended hiatus in his naval career, working in telecommunications as a civilian before reenlisting into the Navy Reserve’s canvasser recruiting (CANREC) program in July 2014.



“I had a great opportunity to work with my local NRD (Navy Recruiting District) division in Greenville, South Carolina, when my oldest son joined and was working towards his Navy Diver contract,” said Bauer. “Next thing I knew, I was at the NOSC swearing into the Navy Reserve. I submitted my package for CANREC and was selected for orders in July 2014. I converted to NC (Navy Counselor) and went active duty, because I believe there are young men and women who need the direction and discipline the Navy can offer.”



Now a Navy Counselor 1st Class, Bauer says that his favorite thing about recruiting is making a positive impact on families’ lives, and he now uses his position for a cause he passionately follows; helping others find their own path.



“Seeing our future Sailors and the junior Sailors I work with change for the better inspires me daily,” said Bauer. “So many of our applicants have no direction or plan. They are looking for someone or something to help point them in a direction to give them a future and provide the stability. It’s great to be a part of that. The life the Navy gives me and my family is just an added benefit.”



Bauer is humble about his Navy career but with his dedication and positive attitude, he was selected as the Fiscal Year 2019 Navy Recruiting Sailor of the Year by leading his detachment to achieve 128 percent of their yearly new contracts including 115 percent prior service, 115 percent nuclear program and 130 percent of their special warfare goals.



“I work with so many talented Sailors, and to be chosen and given the opportunity to represent our community is amazing,” said Bauer. “My wife, Kristi, and my sons, Jeffrey and Stephen, motivate me every day to be better. Honestly, there are so many individuals that helped develop me into the Sailor I am today. I honestly couldn’t list all without the fear of missing someone. I talk almost daily to so many, they know who they are, and I am extremely grateful for them. Of course I would be crazy not to mention my current command. They have developed, motivated and encouraged me to be my best.”



Bauer attributes his success to loyalty and teamwork, consistently highlighting the importance of his fellow shipmates to his growing list of achievements.



“We must take care of each other in and out of the workplace,” said Bauer. “An individual can be a rock star, but if your command is struggling or not meeting the goals set, no one wins. We have to stay loyal to each other. If we don't take the time to engage daily and care, we are missing the most important tool we possess.”



In regard to the future of his career, Bauer looks forward to facing new challenges and building relationships, helping future Sailors make their own positive decisions the way he needed when he was younger.



“I love being part of the CRF (career recruiting force) community and the opportunity it gives me to change lives daily,” said Bauer. “I honestly hope to have the opportunity to continue my career with the Navy until they tell me it’s time to go. I still have 12 years until 20, so once the Navy says it’s time to stop, I will.”



