Fort Stewart Drive-Thru Screening Officially Opens

By Sgt. Daniel Guerrero, 1ABCT PAO



Raider Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, came together to open, and operate the COVID-19 Drive-Thru Screening site on Fort Stewart, Ga., April 7, 2020. This official opening happened after a successful trial run just days before.



The screening process is just as it sounds, a drive-thru. People who want to get screened and tested call Winn Army Community Hospital and speak with a medical professional to see if they are a candidate. Then, they drive to the site where they are screened. If the screening determines they should be tested, they drive up to the co-located testing area, and are tested by a medical Soldier all while never having to leave their vehicle.



Conducting the screening and testing in this fashion helps prevent the potential for cross infection by keeping people from gathering in large groups indoors where the risk for infection can increase. This process also decreases work loads at hospitals which are already extremely busy.



“This is a more efficient way and it reduces the risk of cross infection, we are able to keep a safe distance, wear our protective equipment, and we are able to help people ” said Spc. Grattan McGroarty, a combat medic from the 10th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1ABCT, 3ID. “ “On my end, knowing we are out here doing it the most efficient and safest way possible makes me glad to know I am playing a role in helping out the community and nation as a whole, and protecting people from the virus.”



Once the process is complete, the specimens are individually sealed and sent out to labs for testing. The people who were tested are told to self-quarantine and expect their results in 7 to 10 days.



“We really want to make sure our patients are taken care of, at the end of the day that's the biggest thing here,” said Spc. Jonathan Vuytecki, a combat medic from 1ABCT, 3ID. “I have a deep care for my patients and knowing that I am able to help eliminate some stress in such a hard time, and give them peace of mind is fantastic.







Multiple Army installations are conducting screening and testing in similar ways. A second testing site also opened at Hunter Army Airfield, Ga. the same day to help hospitals and prevent cross infection of the virus. Both sites are open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..