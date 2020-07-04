Army & Air Force Exchange Service Procures Face Masks For Store, Distribution Center Associates



DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is procuring face masks for associates who work in its stores and distribution centers as a measure of protection during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Within the coming weeks, the Exchange is distributing reusable face masks for its customer-facing and distribution center associates worldwide. The masks have an antimicrobial effect that lasts in excess of 100 high temperature laundry washes, providing permanent antimicrobial effectiveness.



“The Exchange’s No. 1 priority is the well-being of those who live and work in military communities,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes. “Associates who are awaiting their masks are encouraged to make their own in accordance with the surgeon general’s guidelines.”



The Exchange, the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, began working to obtain masks last week, ahead of the DoD’s April 5 guidance on wearing cloth face coverings in public centers or work areas to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The Exchange is mission essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Facebook-friendly version: The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is procuring face masks for associates who work in its stores and distribution centers as a measure of protection during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1ke.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 62nd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.3 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Julie Mitchell, 214-312-3327 or mitchelljul@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2020 Date Posted: 04.07.2020 17:14 Story ID: 366801 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Procures Face Masks For Store, Distribution Center Associates, by Julie Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.