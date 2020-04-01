NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge Program Provides ROM Support in Response to COVID-19

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Navy Lodge Norfolk, Va., installed Plexiglas at the front desk on April 1, 2020, to...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Navy Lodge Norfolk, Va., installed Plexiglas at the front desk on April 1, 2020, to aid in social distancing. The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) six business lines have been industrious and determined to get Sailors and their families what they need in this ever-changing environment. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program is working with U.S. Navy leadership to house Sailors, as well as family members who are placed on restriction of movement (ROM) status.



As of Apr. 7, there are 23 Navy Lodges worldwide with over 200 rooms being used by Navy commands to house service members and military families that have been placed on ROM status as a precaution. Navy Lodge ROM guests have recently experienced a permanent change of station move or are in a pre-deployment or post-deployment status. Each Navy Lodge is working with its respective command to serve as a temporary home away from home for these individuals. The purpose of the Navy Lodge Program is to provide safe and secure lodging for service members and military families while on official travel, and its use for ROM serves as a tool during the COVID-19 crisis.



“The Navy Lodge mission remains critical during times of crisis and we will remain a worldwide safe location for our Navy’s warfighters and their families,” said Chris Settelen, Vice President, NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge Program. “Our 39 Navy Lodges and associates around the world stand ready to support in any way that is needed during this pandemic.”



Navy Lodge locations continue to perform intense cleaning and sanitization protocols as prescribed by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery. Cleaning and sanitation includes all guest rooms before and after check-out out as well as the common areas and frequent touch points throughout the Navy Lodge. Sneeze shields are also being installed at check-in desks for the safety of Navy Lodge associates and patrons alike.



A Sailor in Yokosuka, Japan, said, “Thank you so much for everything. Our [ROM] is almost complete! I just want to say how much we all appreciate everything… if I ever have to be on [ROM] again, I hope it’s here… thank you again you all really are amazing!”



“My staff is truly putting service above self to meet the needs of our Navy community in these very trying times,” said Mary E. Mecsics-Buss, General Manager, Navy Lodge Yokosuka. “It is incredibly satisfying to see the look of appreciation from the commands and Sailors when we can assist them and meet their needs in spite of the strict protective environment we are under. My Navy Lodge staff is ensuring that our guests are provided with a comfortable and homey environment while their normal movements are restricted during their first 14 days with us. Like our active duty counterparts, my staff has put aside their own personal needs to accomplish the Navy Lodge mission.”



