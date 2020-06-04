DLA Distribution Tobyhanna provides COVID-19 support to Army Medical Maintenance

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, assisted the team at Tobyhanna Army Depot in response to an urgent requirement to support the coordination, logistics and delivery of oxygen tanks for the U.S Army Medical Materiel Development Activity, Fort Dix, New Jersey, April 2.



These tanks will be used in the fight against COVID-19.



“Three-hundred and fifty tanks came in. 250 were immediately sent out,” said Michael Verton, supervisor, distribution facility specialist, DDTP.



“Not to downplay the reason for this material coming to the aid of victims affected by COVID-19, but the DDTP Team looked at this as business as usual,” said Verton, who continued, “While it was more high profile than normal, the actions of our teammates Alex, Carlos, Vinny and Pat were exceptional. They communicated and executed with excellence. The Tobyhanna Army Depot team provided us precise arrival information, worked closely to ensure proper receipt and stayed the course all the way through shipping, where Tom Cosloskey and his team coordinated the shipping of these assets to the final destination, ensuring the tanks shipped in a timely fashion.”



Carlos Lopez, retail division, DDTP, attributes good communication to making the mission easier to manage. “Working together as a team is one of our best skills that we could provide to our organization. Our mission is not only to support the warfighter but to provide excellence in customer service as well.”



“TYAD and DDTP cooperatively work to protect the citizens of this country every day through excellent communication and teamwork,” said. Alex Schroth, retail division, DDTP. “Normally, our mission is to protect the citizens of our country through Warfighter support.”



“This situation gave us the opportunity to provide a different kind of support, one that is just as important given the current circumstances. This goes to show the importance of the work some may look at as ‘just another day,’ said Schroth.

