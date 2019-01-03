Misawa's kids smile wide for National Children's Dental Health Month

Team Misawa families celebrated National Children’s Dental Health month at Misawa Air Base, Japan, during the month of February.



Every year, U.S. Air Force dental squadrons educate kids on proper oral hygiene in an effort to give back to the community.



Dental professionals at Misawa hosted a variety of workshops regarding healthy eating habits, flossing techniques and teeth brushing, which reached 850 kids.



“Not every child has the luxury of seeing an orthodontist regularly,” explained Capt. Jesse Roberts, a 35th Dental Squadron dentist. “Parents might not know how to take care of their child’s teeth, so this shared information is vital.”



Roberts continued to stress the importance of dentistry in an adolescent’s life.



“We want children to associate visiting the dentist as a positive event not a negative one,” expressed Roberts.



The dental professionals not only heightened the importance of checkups to their customers but sought to mitigate oral nuisances.



“Children with cavities are the most frequent concern we see during visits,” explained Staff Sgt. April Schmoe, a 35th DS dental technician. “In order to minimize the number of cases, we use the month of February as an outlet to share vital dental tips and tricks with the youth.”



The primary outlet to convey information with the children included word of mouth and interactive activities.



“We use tooth models during the workshop to ensure kids can apply the shared techniques,” explained Senior Airman Courtney Lott, a 35th DS dental technician. “I made sure they knew to brush hard enough to remove plaque, yet soft enough to avoid injury. It’s crucial for this age group to receive this invaluable knowledge for the future success of their oral hygiene.”



For more information on proper dental care, contact the 35th Dental Clinic at 226-6700.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2019 Date Posted: 04.07.2020 Story ID: 366735 Location: JP This work, Misawa's kids smile wide for National Children's Dental Health Month, by SrA Collette Brooks