Better safe than sorry: 30th MDG COVID-19 screening

Any member who presents symptoms of COVID-19 is provided with a procedural masks at the 30th Medical Group COVID-19 screening point prior to entering the medical facility March 30, 2020, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. While at the screening point, each individual will be asked a series of questions designed to ensure the member is not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19. While the 30th MDG is providing COVID-19 screenings primarily over the phone, a physical screening point acts a secondary barrier by checking those entering and exiting the building for symptoms to prevent the spread of the virus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hanah Abercrombie)

To help protect individuals and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the 30th Medical Group has implemented over-the-phone COVID-19 screening, as well as a screening point at the entrance of the medical building at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.







While over-the-phone screening will determine if individuals need to be tested for COVID-19 and offer recommendations, the in-person screening is primarily used to determine if individuals entering the 30 MDG will need to wear personal protective equipment while in the building.







“The 30th MDG is doing screening both over-the-phone and at the entry point of the medical group building,” said Maj. Aubrey Reid, 30th MDG nurse. “Primarily we want to do screening over the phone at 805-606-CARE where we will be able to provide recommendations based on symptoms. When individuals need to come to the medical group, they will enter through an entry control point at the front of the medical group where they will be stopped and screened.”







The screenings consist of a series of questions used to pinpoint if an individual has any symptoms, such as any cold or flu-like symptoms or a cough. Over the phone screenings will determine if the individual meets Santa Barbara’s guidelines to be tested for COVID-19.







“The difference between screening and testing is that screening comes first,” said Reid. “Through screening, we will be able to determine if an individual needs to be tested for COVID-19, as well as if they need to wear PPE.”







Members of the 30 MDG continue to rise to this unique challenge to protect the members of Vandenberg AFB. Whatever the need, the 30th MDG is ready to assist.







“Throughout the medical group, it has been all hands on deck,” said Staff Sgt. Joshua Gowan, 30th Medical Group NCO in charge of Biomedical Equipment Repair. “Everyone is pitching in to help with the screening process and ensure things run smoothly.”







If individuals are feeling sick or exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, they should call the 30th MDG at 805-606-CARE. For after hours, individuals can call the nurse advice line at 1-800-TRICARE where they can be provided with recommendations, obtain referrals (for active duty members), and book medical appointments.