Stay active during stay-at-home order

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Lt. Col. Jason Lojka, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Lt. Col. Jason Lojka, 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, and his Family hike a trail at Iron Horse Park March 26, 2020. (Photo by Scott Prater) see less | View Image Page

By Aleah M. Castrejon



Mountaineer editor



FORT CARSON, Colo. — As Fort Carson continues efforts to keep its residents and community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, people begin to find a new normal, especially when it comes to their exercise routines.



Soldiers, Family members and other community members are encouraged to get out of the house. Many people are using the outdoor equipment, trails, outdoor tracks and other paths, as a means to “get in some steps.”



As the gyms, both on and off post, remain closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus — Families must get creative. However people must maintain social distancing and take other protective measures put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



“Please understand that we are taking these measures to best protect you, our Soldiers, civilians and retirees here at the Mountain Post and the greater Colorado Springs Area,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, in a past Facebook live town hall. “Where we need all of your help is enforcing our social distancing. It is in our nature, in our fabric as a cohesion-based organization and Army designed to work as a team, to be close to each other. I’d ask all of you to be conscious of keeping your distance, reducing large gatherings and continue to wash your hands.”



On post, Soldiers and Family members can still use the equipment outside, run or walk on the tracks or find a path to take the kids or dog for a walk. Additionally, state parks are open and luckily for Coloradans, there is a variety of hikes and paths to explore. Visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website at https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks to explore places to go and things to do.



“If you go to a park or public open space to walk, run or exercise always practice physical distancing and wash your hands with water and soap, before you leave, when you get to where you are going, and as soon as you get home,” according to the World Health Organization. “If water and soap are not immediately available, use alcohol-based hand rub. Follow the directions of your local health authority in regards to any restrictions on the number of people with you and/or restrictions on the use of public outdoor play or exercise equipment.”



Other ways to stay active include taking the stairs, trying at-home workout videos and doing body-weight workouts. In addition to physical health, remember mental health is just as important. Now is the time to call and catch up with a grandparent or other family member. Keep the mind active with brain teaser games or puzzles. Learn or practice a new activity, such as yoga or meditation.



For more information on being active during the shelter-in-place, visit https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/be-active-during-covid-19. For more up-to-date information on the coronavirus, visit https://www.cdc.gov/ or https://www.carson.army.mil/.