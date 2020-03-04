127th Wing cancels 2020 Open House, Air Show

With uncertainty of the spreading Coronavirus, the 2020 Selfridge International Open House and Air Show has been canceled.



“This was truly a disheartening decision to make,” said Brig. Gen. Rolf Mammen, 127th Wing Commander. “However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and safety of our personnel and Michigan communities made this a prudent choice.”



The air show, which featured the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, was scheduled for June 6-7, 2020.



As the Michigan National Guard mobilizes to fight the spread of the Coronavirus throughout the state, the 127th Wing and Selfridge continue to focus on supporting our communities while Standing Ready to provide global vigilance, reach, and power.



“I recognize the many hours of work that everyone has already dedicated to planning this air show,” said Mammen, “from the Macomb Chamber and Foundation to the Selfridge Base Community Council and the numerous volunteers, I can’t thank you enough for your continued support and dedication to your Hometown Air Force.”



Understanding that this is a disappointment to the thousands of visitors, sponsors, and supporters who regularly attend Selfridge airshows, officials at the base are already looking ahead to conduct additional community relations events leading up to the next airshow scheduled for July 2022.



For more information and updates on Selfridge and the next open house and air show, like and follow the 127th Wing at: www.facebook.com/127thWing.

