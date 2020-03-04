NRC Holds Change of Command

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Rear Adm. Brendan McLane was relieved by Rear Adm. Dennis Velez in a change of command ceremony held at Navy Recruiting Command headquarters in Millington April 3.



McLane will now take over as Commander Carrier Strike Group 10 embarked aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, (CVN-69).



Vice Admiral John Nowell, Chief of Naval Personnel, attended the event through video teleconferencing and shared positive comments for Navy Recruiting Command (NRC).



“Admiral McLane has just done a superb job in an ever-increasing demand for talent,” said Nowell. “No matter the recruiting mission that was given to him and our superb team in the Recruiting Nation, he and the entire NRC team have knocked it out of the park.”







During his tour at NRC, McLane helmed a team of 6,955 officers, Sailors, civilians and contractors across the Nation and around the world. Under McLane’s leadership, Navy Recruiting Command recruited more than 77,000 of America's best and brightest men and women into the active and reserve enlisted ranks, and commissioned more than 8,000 officers into the U.S. Navy.



"As I relinquish command of NRC, I know I leave the entire Navy Recruiting Team in very capable hands," said McLane. "Rear Admiral Velez is one of the Navy's best, with the right background and skill to lead NRC on its continued path of excellence in support of America's Navy."



Velez’s most recent shore assignment prior to reporting to NRC was as senior military assistant to the 76th Secretary of the Navy.



Velez received a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering from the United States Naval Academy. He also earned a Master of Science degree in information technology management. Additionally, he is the recipient of the Navy League of the United States 2016 John Paul Jones Award for Inspirational Leadership.



In his closing remarks of the ceremony, Velez talked about the men and women of NRC.



“I’m in awe of the work they do day in, day out, and how well they represent the Navy to our Nation and our communities. Their reputation is certainly well earned,” said Velez. “I look forward to serving with every one of you. I look forward to working hard and supporting you. I’m very humbled and honored to be here.”



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, 14 Navy Recruiting Districts and 12 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



