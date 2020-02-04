Army & Air Force Exchange Service Launches Curbside Pickup Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Courtesy Photo | To help Soldiers, Airmen and their families practice social distancing during the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | To help Soldiers, Airmen and their families practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is implementing curbside pickup at six pilot locations April 3. After the test program, the rest of the Exchanges worldwide will implement the service in most locations. Read more: wp.me/p9Q7PG-1jS see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – To help Soldiers, Airmen and their families practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is implementing curbside pickup at six test locations.



Beginning April 3, shoppers at Fort Campbell, Kaiserslautern Military Community, Camp Humphreys, McChord Air Force Base and Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth will be able to order at ShopMyExchange.com and pick up their purchases at the curb. Fort Benning has already initiated the service.



Curbside pickup is an extension of the Exchange’s buy online, pick up in store service. Authorized military shoppers with installation access can visit ShopMyExchange.com, find what they need and choose the pick up at store option.



When the order is ready, the store will call and offer the curbside pickup option. At the store, shoppers park in a designated numbered space, call the phone number on the sign and the order is delivered to their vehicle.



As the Department of Defense’s largest retailer, the Exchange is mission essential, having served Warfighters for nearly 125 years.



“The Exchange is leaning forward to protect its customers and associates in these uncertain times,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Curbside service lets Airmen and Soldiers get their essentials while maintaining social distance. It’s a win-win.”



After the test program, the rest of the Exchanges worldwide will implement the service at most locations.



