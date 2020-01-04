Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #StepUpWith70 Squat Challenge

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    By Chief Quartermaster Adam J. Congello, USS Hopper Life Promotion Team Mentor

    The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has resulted in countries, states, and local communities issuing shelter in place orders to slow the spread of the disease. For many people, this isolation can lead to depression and other behavioral health issues.

    The USS Hopper (DDG 70) Life Promotion Team issued the “Step Up with 70” challenge earlier this year to encourage people to support one another during difficult times and to have the courage to ask for help.

    “During this time of social distancing, it is vital to everyone’s well-being to stay connected,” said Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Julia Malbrough, a member of Hooper’s Life Promotion Team.

    During the next few weeks the Hopper Life Promotion Team will be posting videos to help keep everyone connected. These videos will include ways to keep busy while at home, and will include our “70 Squat” Workout Challenge.

    Everyone from service members, to families, to celebrities are encouraged to get involved, to stay healthy, and to spread positive energy. To participate, record yourself doing 70 squats, post it on Facebook, tag our team by including the hashtags (#StepUpWith70 or #Squat70), and challenge seven other people to do the same.

    Instead of sitting down and watching television or playing a video game, “step up” and take the challenge.

    The first priority of the USS Hopper Life Promotion Team is for Sailors to be safe, protected, treated with dignity and respect, and to receive the medical treatment, care, and counseling they deserve.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
