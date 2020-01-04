Money Hawks maintain the money mission

While COVID-19 has halted many operations across the world, the mission at Vandenberg Air Force Base has not stopped.



The 30th Comptroller Squadron, which is composed of two finance flights, has continued to service all units across Vandenberg AFB, the 9th Combat Operations Squadron, and military members at Port Hueneme and the Channel Islands, making their job essential to overall mission success.



In order to maintain mission readiness, the 30th CPTS is taking a virtual approach to assisting customers. While they have physically closed their office doors, they continue to provide for their customers through email, phone calls and social media.



“COVID-19 has affected the face-to-face aspect of our job,” said Tech. Sgt. James Hamlett, 30th CPTS financial management flight chief. “However, our flight is able to continue with its mission by handling all inquiries electronically or over the phone.”



While members of the 30th CPTS are practicing their social distancing and many are working from home, most functions of the office are unhindered. They continue to support disbursing operations, which include taking payments, releasing payments, making military pay updates, safeguarding funds and providing assistance through their online customer service inbox.



“The current situation is challenging for all of us; however, it is our goal to ease the financial burden and stress on our members during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Kenneth Peters, 30th CPTS commander. “While the 30th CPTS is currently closed to walk-in customers, we are manned and available to ensure our customers receive the support they deserve.”



As changes continue to filter down from Air Force and base leadership, the members of 30th CPTS have been working diligently to ensure they have the most up-to-date information regarding travel entitlements and pay.



“We are committed to supporting all of our members,” said Peters. “We are taking great strides to ensure members impacted directly by COVID-19 Stop Movements and Restrictions of Movement are supported regarding their financial needs.”





For financial assistance, contact the 30th CPTS at 805-606-4606 or 30CPTSPayHelp@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2020 Date Posted: 04.01.2020 16:10 Story ID: 366349 Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Money Hawks maintain the money mission, by A1C Hanah Abercrombie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.