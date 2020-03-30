Activated Hawaii National Guardsmen Ready for COVID-19 Response

Photo By Sgt. John Schoebel | SGT Segar discussing the well-being of soldiers staying at the 298th RTI barracks...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. John Schoebel | SGT Segar discussing the well-being of soldiers staying at the 298th RTI barracks while assisting with the Covid-19 response with Cpt. Wong, All Hazards Triage Response Team Chief of the HING CERF-P, March 30, 2020, Honolulu, Hawaii. Soldiers who volunteered to assist with the COVID-19 response are screened every morning by the HING CERF-P medical team to ensure everyone is healthy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel) see less | View Image Page

Honolulu, Hawaii - The rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Hawaii has prompted the partial activation of the Hawaii National Guard to stand ready to lend their support to their community.



Airmen with Medical Detachment 1 (Med Det 1), Hawaii Air National Guard (HIANG) monitor guardsmen on State Active Duty orders (SAD) during an unprecedented health crisis carrying out daily temperature screenings and health surveys.



On March 23rd, Soldiers with Hawaii Army National Guard reported for their first day of duty where they received their first medical screening from the comfort of their personal vehicles.



“Our guardsmen were activated to help with the state response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Air Force Capt. Jeremy Wong, all-hazards triage response chief with Med Det 1 and as a civilian, an ER trauma nurse at Queens Medical Center. “Our job is to make sure that they’re gonna be healthy and remain healthy for the duration of their deployment.”



Soldiers completed a health survey disclosing their age, medical and recent travel history. They were also screened for COVID-19 symptoms which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath appearing in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.



The information collected from the medical screenings was used to establish a baseline of those Soldiers who may be at a higher risk for exposure and infection now sequestering.



Currently, a vaccine is not available for COVID-19 according to the Center of Disease Control.



Airman First Class Jolene Chun, a medical technician with Med Det 1 and as a civilian, a certified Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) expressed the importance of stopping the spread of COVID-19 seriously by practicing social distancing, remembering to wash hands often, and looking out for new CDC updates.



“If we’re all monitoring each other and the Soldiers that we’re looking out for,” said Chun. “We could quickly isolate any incident that could happen if it were to get worse.”



Although isolated from the general public, Soldiers are allowed limited interaction with visiting relatives for the purpose of receiving care packages and other goods. While on mission they continue to maintain their mental and physical well-being.



Army Sgt. Shane Seggar, an infantryman with Troop B, 1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry Regiment is among fellow Soldiers that are training and preparing for the order that calls them into action.



“It’s been good for us. It’s given us a chance to train our guys on stuff we don’t have time to do during IDT (drill weekends),” said Seggar. “We’re teaching classes on Calvary skills. Doing physical training twice a day. They’re all excited to be able to serve their community. That’s why most of these guys signed up and when we get called up, we’ll be ready to go.”



Seggar explained that daily screenings help them keep track of their health and lets them know that they haven’t contracted the virus from the community or each other.



Senior Airman Nicklaus Young, a medical technician with Med Det 1 came on SAD orders temporarily leaving his post as an emergency room technician at Queens Medical Center. He has experienced the influx of people wanting COVID-19 testing, the need for more medical supplies and the trauma of day-to-day medical patients.



“It is hard because we do run short and it is tough that I am not able to help them,” said Young. “Being in the guard, I do have a duty right now, for my fellow Soldiers and Airmen, doing their screenings making sure they’re fit to fight! And with that I am relieved to know that I am (still) helping my community in this way.”